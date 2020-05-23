Saturday, May 23, 2020
MobileAndroidTech NewsAppsTutorials
Updated:

How to read the gas from your mobile to avoid errors on the bill

By Brian Adam
0
0

Most Viewd

AppsBrian Adam - 0

How to install APK applications on your Android TV, the easiest way

It does not matter if the device is a television or a multimedia player for TV: if you have...
Read more
AppsBrian Adam - 0

How to clear WhatsApp cache

To always have the maximum performance of WhatsApp on your cell phone, here we show you how to clean...
Read more
CybersecurityBrian Adam - 0

You can now download the ISO of Windows 10 May 2020 Update

Windows 10 2004 (20H1), the first major update of the operating system already has an official name. It will...
Read more
Ai NewsBrian Adam - 0

Xiaomi launches a smart speaker with DTS and RGB sound for 39 euros

Xiaomi does not tire of launching new products to the market, and the company has put on sale today...
Read more
AppsBrian Adam - 0

WhatsApp MODs: Extras that can end up banned

WhatsApp is the most famous and used instant messaging application in the world, and it is common for you...
Read more
AndroidBrian Adam - 0

Samsung Galaxy A50 review: the competitive mid-range Samsung needed is here

As usual, Samsung is in the process of reforms in its catalogue. The Galaxy A line has absorbed the...
Read more
Game ReviewsBrian Adam - 0

Mafia 2: Definitive Edition, analysis. Family, power and respect in 4K

We analyzed the remastering of Mafia 2 in its Definitive Edition. D3T Limited has been commissioned to give Empire...
Read more
Latest newsBrian Adam - 0

DJI Mavic 3 rumours: release date, price, specs

DJI Mavic 3 rumours: Release date, price, specs 2020 was supposed to be a big year for DJI, with several...
Read more
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

With the current situation of confinement, many households are not being visited in person to carry out the usual registration of the gas meter. This, added to the problems that may exist at the level of saturation of telephone lines in the gas companies themselves, encourages solutions such as the one we will detail below: do the gas reading ourselves and send it from the mobile phone.

The method that we are going to use is valid with the two large gas trading companies: Endesa and Gas Natural Fenosa (now Naturgy). In fact, marketers such as Endesa are recommending this method via email to avoid making estimated readings and to be able to collect the actual invoice.


Reading from the mobile

My accountant The first thing will be to register the CUPS of the meter. This number is found on your gas bill, reflected as the ‘CUPS Code’.

To use this application it will be necessary to have access to the gas meterotherwise we will not be able to see the reading. Once we have verified that we have access, the first thing we have to do is download the YoLeoGas app. It is the application that Endesa is recommending to its clients and, in our case, we have been able to successfully test it by sending data that has been correctly read by the company.

The first thing we have to do is record the CUPS code on our gas bill. The obvious question here is, What is and where is this CUPS code located? CUPS stands for Unified Supply Point Code and it aims to identify each power supply point.

Cups

You will find it on your gas bill, depending on your distributor and type of invoice. It is easy to find as it clearly states ‘CUPS code’. In our case, with an Energy XXI (Endesa) invoice, the data is found in the ‘Contract Data’ section, although the application itself gives us possible locations for this CUPS code.

Once we have copied the CUPS we paste it into the application. If you recognize it as the identifier of a compatible marketer, we can proceed to perform the reading

Once we have it written down, we just have to give the counter a name (whatever we want, this is simply to have it saved) and enter the CUPS. For example, you can put ‘My counter’, enter the code and save it.

Gas Meter When the reading is done well, the camera interface turns green.

When we have saved the code, the app will invite us to take the first photo. We must go to where the counter is and try to square the photo as much as possible. The app has an automatic mode that shows the interface in green when the image has been detected correctly. When this happens, we take the photo.

Reading Before sending the photo we must make sure that all the black numbers are recognized. Reds do not apply.

After doing this, the numbers that have been recognized in the reading will be indicated. We recommend not sending the reading until all the numbers (black) are recognized, without there being interrogations in any of them. If we consider that the photograph has good quality and we have ensured that all the numbers correspond to what it says on the meter, we can now send it a reading.

Finally, note that It is the responsibility of the user to send the reading on time. In other words, the application ensures that the photograph with the actual reading reaches the distributor, but if it has already taken the estimated reading, it will be of little use. The app is an intermediary between users and the distributor itself, so it is not responsible for the distributor, in case of error, to make the estimated reading.

YoLeoGas

  • Price: Free
  • Developer: YoLeoGas
  • To download: For Android on Google Play

More Articles Like This

How to get Disney and Pixar stickers for WhatsApp

Android Brian Adam - 0
Mulan, Ariel, Buzz Lightyear, Mickey Mouse and more friends come to WhatsApp and your social networks in the form of stickers to make your...
Read more

Meet the new LG K Series

Android Brian Adam - 0
Let yourself be surprised by the technology and design that LG has put into the new LG K51s, LG K41s and LG K61. Below...
Read more

Saints Row The Third Remastered, analysis

Game Reviews Brian Adam - 0
The popular third part of Volition returns to the market with a face lift for PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC. A change that...
Read more

142 Google Play offers: applications and games free and with great discounts for a short time

Apps Brian Adam - 0
Our mobiles have limited space, but the collection of Google Play applications is infinite: once you add an application, it is yours forever. With...
Read more

Adding contacts to WhatsApp is easier than ever: QR codes reach the Android beta

Android Brian Adam - 0
The famous instant messaging application has included in Android an innovation that was recently released by the iPhone beta: QR codes. Designed for facilitate...
Read more

How to turn on the TV with the mobile with the help of a Chromecast

Android Brian Adam - 0
If you have a smart TV, you can probably control it with your mobile with its official application. If not, it is still possible...
Read more
AndroidBrian Adam - 0

How to get Disney and Pixar stickers for WhatsApp

Mulan, Ariel, Buzz Lightyear, Mickey Mouse and more friends come to WhatsApp and your social networks in the form...
Read more
Android

How to read the gas from your mobile to avoid errors on the bill

Brian Adam - 0
With the current situation of confinement, many households are not being visited in person to carry out the usual registration of the gas meter....
Read more
Android

Meet the new LG K Series

Brian Adam - 0
Let yourself be surprised by the technology and design that LG has put into the new LG K51s, LG K41s and LG K61. Below...
Read more
Game Reviews

Saints Row The Third Remastered, analysis

Brian Adam - 0
The popular third part of Volition returns to the market with a face lift for PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC. A change that...
Read more
Apps

142 Google Play offers: applications and games free and with great discounts for a short time

Brian Adam - 0
Our mobiles have limited space, but the collection of Google Play applications is infinite: once you add an application, it is yours forever. With...
Read more
Android

How to turn on the TV with the mobile with the help of a Chromecast

Brian Adam - 0
If you have a smart TV, you can probably control it with your mobile with its official application. If not, it is still possible...
Read more
Android

Adding contacts to WhatsApp is easier than ever: QR codes reach the Android beta

Brian Adam - 0
The famous instant messaging application has included in Android an innovation that was recently released by the iPhone beta: QR codes. Designed for facilitate...
Read more

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY