MobileAndroidTech NewsHow to?
Updated:

How to read QR codes on an Android mobile: with the camera and from a photo

By Brian Adam
0
0

Most Viewd

How to?Brian Adam -

How to activate the "private mode" of WhatsApp?

Now you can hide all the WhatsApp conversations on your cell phone to the maximum. Photo: Writing WhatsApp is an ideal...
Read more
How to?Brian Adam -

WhatsApp: How to activate the Hidden Mode and no longer appear ‘Online’

WhatsApp offers the possibility of being unnoticed within the app, hiding the ‘Online’, ‘Typing’ and even double-checking with this...
Read more
How to?Brian Adam -

WhatsApp: Know the trick to make the app look like Instagram

The best of both applications, WhatsApp and Instagram, you can get in one. Follow this step by step and...
Read more
EntertainmentBrian Adam -

Netflix secret codes in 2020 (updated list)

Sometimes it is difficult to find something that we really want to see on Netflix, but with these secret...
Read more
Space techBrian Adam -

Can an engine that exploits a black hole really work?

A 50-year-old theoretical process that would like to exploit the rotational energy of a black hole has been confirmed...
Read more
EntertainmentBrian Adam -

Fortnite, Diplo concert with upcoming Young Thug: how to follow the event

Everything is ready: Fortnite is preparing to host a special event tonight: a Diplo concert that will also see...
Read more
Tech NewsBrian Adam -

How to know if you have been silenced on WhatsApp

If you haven't talked to any of your WhatsApp contacts in a while, it may have silenced you. Do...
Read more
AppsBrian Adam -

How to become a woman or a man with the FaceApp application

The fashion for gender change photographs has returned thanks to an application that not only makes transformation simple, but...
Read more
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

How to read QR codes on an Android mobile: with the camera and from a photo

QR codes are very versatile, so they are increasingly popular. The same they serve to add contacts and connect to a Wi-Fi network as to make payments and the only thing you need is an application to scan QR codes on your mobile. Best of all, you will almost certainly not need to install any additional applications.

There are two main ways to scan QR codes: using the mobile camera and through an image. We will see how you can achieve this in both cases, without the need to install any additional application.

Read QR codes with the camera

If the QR code that you have to scan is not on your mobile, but printed or anywhere else you can photograph (such as on the screen of a PC or on another mobile), then the optimal way to scanning it is using the mobile camera.

Nowadays it is more and more normal that the mobile camera application can scan QR codes, although if that were not the case, you will always have Google Lens. There are several ways to do it, although possibly the easiest is open Google Assistant, with long tap on the start button. Then press the Google Lens button and point the camera at the QR code.

Lensqr

Google Lens will automatically recognize the QR code, though make sure it is in general search mode (the magnifying glass icon) in case you have trouble recognizing it. Tap on the code to see its content and carry out the recommended action (if it is a web link, open it; if it is a contact, add it to your calendar, etc.).

If for some reason you do not have the Google Assistant or Google Lens on your mobile, there are other ways and applications to scan QR codes that are very easy to use. The advantage of Google Lens is that it is a quick process and that you probably already have it pre-installed. This is a summary of steps To scan a QR code with Google Lens on Android:

  • Open Google Assistant with a long press on the start button.
  • Press the Google Lens button
  • Point the camera at the QR code
  • Tap on the QR code to see its content

Read QR codes from an image

The previous steps are used to scan QR codes that you can photograph, but you can find yourself with QR codes that are on your mobile. For example, within a web page or within an application. You can also scan them, although with a slightly different process.

First of all, you will need the QR code is saved in an image on the mobile. Therefore, if you are trying to analyze one from a web page or application, you must take a screenshot before reading it.

Then you can use Google Lens again to scan the QR code from the image. One way to do this is open Google Photos, find the image that contains the QR code, open it and tap on the Google Lens icon. The application will detect the QR code and show you its content.

Codigoqrlens

If you prefer, you can achieve exactly the same from the Google Lens camera view, but by tapping on the photo icon, top left: the result is exactly the same. In summary, this is the process for a scan a QR code of a photo you already have on your mobile:

  • If you are on a website or app, first take a screenshot
  • Open Google Photos
  • Open the photo or screenshot
  • Tap on the Google Lens icon
  • You will see below the content of the QR code

More Articles Like This

The disappeared icon of the WhatsApp camera returns, what has happened?

Apps Brian Adam -
As you will remember, during confinement video call applications triggered their use and, therefore, there was fierce competition throughout the market for who offered...
Read more

Samsung Pay: how to modify the bottom bar so as not to confuse gestures

Android Brian Adam -
Samsung Pay is one of the best solutions when paying with your mobile, as long as you have a brand device. However, the default...
Read more

OPPO A91, analysis: increasingly balanced, increasingly competitive

Android Brian Adam -
OPPO continues to expand its catalogue and bring more and more models to Europe in a clear attempt to snatch market share from the...
Read more

iPhone 12 may support 4K video recording at 240fps

Apple Brian Adam -
According to the latest leaks that appeared online, iPhone 12 could support not only the recording of 4K video at 60fps as on the...
Read more

MediaWorld, Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite discounted of 190 euros, Just for Today

Mobile Brian Adam -
Just a month ago we had dealt with the promotion of Unieuro on these pages Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite smartphone. Well, about four...
Read more

Redmi 9 is available in Italy: smartphone price and data sheet

Android Brian Adam -
Xiaomi has officially brought in Italy the low-cost smartphone Redmi 9 (not to be confused with Redmi 9A and 9C, models that will soon...
Read more

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY