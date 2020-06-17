How to read messages, listen to voice clips, see photos and WhatsApp status without the other person knowing

Unless you have disabled read receipts, WhatsApp alerts the other person every time you read their messages, showing the double-check blue. However, there is a multitude of ways to read WhatsApp messages without the other person knowing by keeping the double-check activated, some as simple as using the official widget of the application.

The WhatsApp widget is possibly the easiest way to read messages on WhatsApp without notifying the other person, although it is limited to text. Luckily, there are also ways to view WhatsApp statuses, photos and listen to voice clips without the other person receiving a notice with the double blue check.

Read WhatsApp messages without double-checking

To read WhatsApp messages in ninja mode – that is, without them being displayed as read to the other person – you don’t need to use complicated applications. All you need is the official WhatsApp widget for Android. WhatsApp officially has a single widget, although three will appear in your launcher, the two additional shortcuts to open the camera or a specific chat.

The way to add the WhatsApp widget is the same as any other widget. Long tap on an empty spot on the mobile home screen until the launcher settings are displayed. Tap on widgets and then search WhatsApp widget in the list (they are generally ordered alphabetically).

Keep in mind that the WhatsApp widget is resizable, and if it is too small it will show a number with the number of unread messages, instead of the message list. Make it large enough to display the message preview, and you already have your machine to read messages without notifying the other person.

WhatsApp widget includes vertical displacement, so you can check all your last messages, even if they are many or very long. The only downside is that emojis, photos, stickers or animated GIFs are not displayed, although at least the indication that they have been sent is included. In summary, the process is as follows:

Long tap on the mobile home screen

Choose widgets

Add WhatsApp widget size 4×2 in a free place

If the widget shows only a number, resize it to make it bigger

That’s it, the widget will show the last unread messages

View photos and videos without them knowing

The WhatsApp widget shows only the last unread messages, but not the stickers, photos, animated GIFs or anything else that is inserted into them. However, you can also see

the photos, videos and animated GIFs that send you to WhatsApp without anyone knowing, although with another method.

For this, you will need to use a file explorer. There are many, although you don’t need to install any application. Your mobile should have an application called Records for it. If not, a free option is Google Files.

The trick here is to see the photos and videos from mobile folders and not with WhatsApp. WhatsApp religiously saves everything that is sent to you (and you send it) in its folder, so you can open the photos and videos without notifying the other person.

To do this, you only need to enter the appropriate folder in the file explorer. WhatsApp stores photos and videos in different folders, as well as those received and those sent. These are The folders what you should visit:

Photos received: They are in WhatsApp / Media / WhatsApp Images / Private

They are in Videos received: They are in WhatsApp / Media / WhatsApp Video / Private

Keep in mind that for this to work you need to have the automatic download of photos and files in the WhatsApp settings, otherwise the photo will not be downloaded until you enter the chat (and the reading notice will be sent). In summary, this is the process to view photos on WhatsApp without the other person knowing it:

Use a file manager for Android

Go to folder WhatsApp / Media / WhatsApp Images / Private

Open photos or videos from there

See WhatsApp statuses without them knowing

If what you want is to see WhatsApp statuses without being shown to the other person who has seen them, you can also do it, although with some conditions. The trick only works for states with photo and not those that include only text.

The process is basically the same as before, and you will need to use a file manager to search the WhatsApp folder. This time you should go to WhatsApp / Media / .Statuses . Inside you will find the photos with the latest WhatsApp status who have shared your contacts.

This cheat has the limitation that it doesn’t work for states text only. In this case, you can always open the state on WhatsApp and see the status preview, where the text will be displayed and, in some cases, you can read it without sending a notice. In summary, this is the process:

Use a file manager for Android

Go to folder WhatsApp / Media / .Statuses

Open the photos or videos of the states from there

Listen to voice memos without them knowing

Finally, it is also possible to listen to voice messages without the other person knowing, using the same method of the two previous cases. That is, you will need to use a file manager for Android to search and open the voice memo files.

WhatsApp voice memos are saved in the folder WhatsApp / Media / WhatsApp Voice Notes . Inside you will find audio files with voice memos, classified in folders by date. Open the file with an audio player.

As you can see, a normal and current file manager and the official WhatsApp widget are more than enough to keep you abreast of conversations without sending a double blue check. The process for listening to WhatsApp voice memos without the other person knowing it’s that easy: