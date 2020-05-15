Friday, May 15, 2020
TechologySocial Networks
Updated:

How to quickly export a WhatsApp chat on Android

By Brian Adam
0
0

Most Viewd

Latest newsBrian Adam - 0

The United States has declared the BLA a global terrorist organization

Washington: The US State Department has declared the Balochistan Liberation Army a global terrorist organization. In a...
Read more
AutomobileBrian Adam - 0

Elon Musk confirms Vittorio Sgarbi on Coronavirus: "the numbers are inflated"

On the Coronavirus issue, Elon Musk has always made comments that have divided public opinion. Right from the start,...
Read more
Cyber WorldBrian Adam - 0

You can now download the ISO of Windows 10 May 2020 Update

Windows 10 2004 (20H1), the first major update of the operating system already has an official name. It will...
Read more
Social NetworksBrian Adam - 0

WhatsApp MODs: Extras that can end up banned

WhatsApp is the most famous and used instant messaging application in the world, and it is common for you...
Read more
TechologyBrian Adam - 0

The RTX 3080 Ti will be a power monster, but the RTX 3070 isn’t a joke either

Incredibly powerful, with a huge number of CUDA cores and high operating frequencies. If the next generation of NVIDIA video...
Read more
Corona VirusBrian Adam - 0

Panama: Tocumen Airport Coordinates Reopening Plans with Airlines and Air Transport Organizations

The plan contemplates the creation of sanitary safe spaces without neglecting the usual operational regulation aspects. By Summa Magazine The...
Read more
E-HowBrian Adam - 0

How to create your own animated avatar on Facebook

The success of emojis, stickers and avatars has managed to invade the different social networks and applications. And now...
Read more
Top StoriesBrian Adam - 0

'Spies' searching for Corona patients in Turkey

Ankara: Wearing face masks and hiding in full protective clothing, unidentified persons suddenly entered the house in the...
Read more
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

How to quickly export a WhatsApp chat on Android

Normally, a very high percentage of the groups and chats that we have on WhatsApp give us practically the same and if we lose them, it is not that we will remember them over the years. So for that, the messaging app has some specific functions to store certain conversations that, for whatever reason, become more relevant with the passage of time.

The backup, which is the one we all use daily with backup copies, stores everything to be able to restore it in case we lose the mobile and we have to recover the account in another. While selective saving looks for a record through a text file of everything we write. But do you know how to do it on Android?

Method other than iPhone

Last week we reminded you how to do this same process with an iOS mobile since, to the general surprise, it is not the same as in Android. We don't know very well why this is so, but surely an initial design weighed down by those buttons at the bottom of the Google OS It led to both apps not being alike at all. And after many years of accustoming your users to a specific layout, modifying it would be dangerous.

How to export a WhatsApp chat on Android. "Srcset =" https: https: //d500.epimg.net/t.gif 200w
How to export a WhatsApp chat on Android.

The point is that if you want to export an individual or group chat, what you have to do is go to "Settings"from WhatsApp and then choose the" Chats "option. Once inside, you have to keep the last function, which is" Chat history ", and then choose" Export chat ". After those simple steps, we A list of all the selectable conversations will appear, so we click on the ones we want to save.

Then it will ask us if we want to export only the text or also all the files and documents that have been sent. This will be important to decide because the weight of the resulting file will be very different, as well as how to share it. It is not the same to obtain a ZIP of just 500Kb, than another of 1.5GB, since the first one we can send quickly from any messaging or email application, and the second one will need a cloud or a direct transfer through from apps like Google Files, Wifi Direct, etc.

Yes, that export will only contain messages and content to date same saved. Everything that is updated from that moment will not be available.

Filed in

>

  • WhatsApp
  • Multimedia messaging
  • Multimedia mobile telephony
  • Mobile telephony
  • Business
  • Mobility technologies
  • Telephony
  • Economy
  • Technology
  • Telecommunication
  • Communications
  • Science

More information

More Articles Like This

Realme will launch two cheap Smart TVs of 43 and 55 inches

Smart World Brian Adam - 0
We have more and more Smart TV brands and manufacturers. Nobody wants to stay out of this market, especially taking advantage of the possibilities...
Read more

Microsoft reports that as of Windows 10 2004 they will focus only on the 64-bit versions of their operating system.

Techology Brian Adam - 0
A few days before Microsoft releases the Windows 10 spring update, we have known which processors will be compatible with the new version of...
Read more

3 products with Huawei technology you need in your life

Techology Brian Adam - 0
Whether it is to enjoy your favourite movies, keep in touch with the world or even to exercise, Huawei has the ideal for you. In...
Read more

11 things we used to do before the Internet, which ones touched you?

Techology Brian Adam - 0
Today on Internet Day we remind you of how much life has changed with this technology, from the way you watch movies to spending...
Read more

The new ‘avatars’ arrive on Facebook in comments, Stories and Messenger

Techology Brian Adam - 0
Animated avatars allow you to express yourself by creating a digital version of yourself and can be personalized. You can use them throughout Facebook! New...
Read more

How to customize the message tone of a contact on WhatsApp

E-How Brian Adam - 0
If you want to distinguish when a WhatsApp message has arrived with an original tone, this is the simple trick to achieve it within...
Read more
Smart WorldBrian Adam - 0

Realme will launch two cheap Smart TVs of 43 and 55 inches

We have more and more Smart TV brands and manufacturers. Nobody wants to stay out of this market, especially...
Read more
Latest news

Pakistan is a priority country, the United States will pay 15 million dollars to deal with Corona

Brian Adam - 0
Karachi: Trump administration officials have said that even in the event of a corona epidemic, Pakistan is a priority for the United States. According...
Read more
Social Networks

How to quickly export a WhatsApp chat on Android

Brian Adam - 0
Normally, a very high percentage of the groups and chats that we have on WhatsApp give us practically the same and if we...
Read more
Latest news

They are the most likely perpetrators of serious crimes

Brian Adam - 0
Men are more likely to be responsible for serious crimes. This is in line with the latest CSO figures. The figures for 2018 state that men...
Read more
Latest news

Covid-19 could have killed 600+ dead in the North

Brian Adam - 0
The latest figures show that Covid-19 could now lead to over 600 deaths in the North. That's according to the Northern Ireland Research and Statistics...
Read more
Latest news

Minister Creed to be questioned in the Dáil about the virus in meat plants

Brian Adam - 0
Agriculture Minister Michael Creed will be questioned in the Dáil next week about the rise in the number of Covid-19 cases in meat processing...
Read more
Latest news

Greeting today is designed to ease restrictions

Brian Adam - 0
It is expected that the Government will give its blessing today to the process of starting to ease the restrictions on Covid-19. The first part...
Read more

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY