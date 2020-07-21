EntertainmentTech NewsHow to?
How to quickly change your subscription plan on Netflix

By Brian Adam
That we subscribe to a streaming platform, as is the case on Netflix, does not mean that it is already set in stone for the rest of the time and cannot be changed. At the end of the day we have different needs at all times and a lower plan than what we have, in addition to saving us a few euros, could offer us a service as satisfactory as another more expensive one.

Imagine that you have the most expensive plan on the platform to watch series and movies in 4K, as well as on four devices at the same time plus the possibility of downloading chapters on as many mobiles and tablets, but you are in a time of your lives where you don’t see Netflix content in the living room, sitting in front of the Smart TV, and yes on the street or in the office on the FullHD screen of your phone: why do you need the UHD or access through so many devices?

Let’s change the plan

As we tell you, you are in a phase of your life in which seeing the contents at 1.080p gives you more than enough and with two devices you have plenty of alternatives, so you want to change the plan of your subscription. The first thing you should do is go to the Netflix website, to the account section and look for an option that appears on the screen (after logging in) called “Change plan”.

Change Netflix plan.

Once you click there, the available options will appear. In our case, only the one inferior to the “Premium UltraHD” appears, which is the “HD Standard”, because they are the only ones available through Movistar +. If we did not do it through the operator, the cheapest would have to appear, which is the “Basic” plan. So with the possibilities that it offers you, you choose the new rate that you want to activate.

Choose an alternative Netflix plan.

In our case, we would have to click on “HD Standard” and then tap on the blue “Continue” button. From that moment on, the previous plan will no longer be active although, of course, keep in mind an important detail: the “Premium UltraHD” will be in force until the last day of the current payment cycle. From that date, it will be when you suffer the limitations of lowering the resolution of the content or the number of simultaneous screens.

Needless to say, needs can go the other way: we need more screen and more quality, so the process is the same except for the choice of the plan, where you will go to a more expensive one.

