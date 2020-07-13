Tech NewsAppsTech GiantsGoogleHow to?
Updated:

How to quickly access the latest images added to Google Photos

By Brian Adam
0
0

Most Viewd

Space techBrian Adam -

Interstellar travel could create new types of unknown human languages

For interstellar travel, the only possible solution is to build a ship capable of hosting multiple generations of human beings....
Read more
EntertainmentBrian Adam -

Netflix secret codes in 2020 (updated list)

Sometimes it is difficult to find something that we really want to see on Netflix, but with these secret...
Read more
ElectronicsBrian Adam -

Samsung Odyssey G7 Review: the ultra curved QLED gaming monitor

Samsung's new range of gaming monitors is cured in appearance and offers an excellent gaming experience, even at high...
Read more
How to?Brian Adam -

So you can share your Facebook avatar as a WhatsApp sticker

Facebook and WhatsApp are linked, so now you can share your new avatar as a sticker in your conversations. (Photo:...
Read more
Latest newsBrian Adam -

Fiber Optic, the Government is pushing for the TIM – Open Fiber single network: here is the plan

We return to talk about a single network for optical fibre. According to what was reported today by Repubblica...
Read more
AppsBrian Adam -

Facebook dark mode reaches iOS and Android apps

The Facebook dark mode is now available for iOS and Android devices. Find out how to activate it. At last! Officially,...
Read more
AmazonBrian Adam -

Amazon to employees: TikTok prohibited, uninstallation required

It did a lot to discuss an email leaked on the net, ed sent by Amazon to employees, in...
Read more
ScienceBrian Adam -

Created an exotic particle with four charm quarks

THE quarks they are point particles that are typically found in groups of two (mesons) or three (baryons), the...
Read more
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

Google Photos was updated in recent days with one of the most complete and best updates we have seen of the photography app and, with each passing day, we are discovering new functions that will delight those who, little by little, rebuild all the memories of their lives, even if they are still on paper.

And one of the best features that they have introduced, and that few users have discovered, is that of going directly to the newly added photos and videos to our collection, without having to go to the main timeline to find them. But you will think, is that not already in charge of everything that appears in the “Photos” tab at the bottom left?

The answer is “no”, because it is one thing to see everything we have stored in the cloud in chronological order from newest to oldest, and another directly access the last thing we uploaded. And it is that for those people who are digitizing photographs on paper, to whom they later give a new date according to the moment in which they were taken (1995, 1970, 1983 …), or who simply receive from a friend a Shared photo album from a few years ago, this tool is wonderful because it allows you to find those memories almost instantly.

Let’s see the latest

As we have already mentioned on other occasions, the new “Search” tab at the bottom has become a magical place that allows us to find images and videos in a quick way. Whether through a map, or elements that are part of the scene, such as castles, lakes, beaches, etc., this section offers infinite criteria to find what we are looking for without wasting much time browsing its menus.

Recent uploads in Google Photos.

And an option that appears among them is “Recently added”, which you have in the “Your Activity” section and which is in charge of showing you the latest uploads to the cloud. Playing there you will see the contents that you have uploaded every day, from the most recent to the oldest. And we remember it again, it has nothing to do with the dates of the images or videos themselves, but the time to join our collection in Google Photos.

This “Recently Added” it works as a kind of cloud activity log for your account, with the moment in which certain memories were uploaded directly to your photo library, regardless of the date that the images have in their metadata.

More Articles Like This

The iPhone 12 will arrive in stores with less battery than the iPhone 11

Mobile Brian Adam -
The battery is one of those components that passes an exhaustive control by users when a company announces new terminals. However, Apple, true...
Read more

Found a galaxy that illuminates the Universe shortly after the Big Bang

Science Brian Adam -
Researchers from University College London presented the discovery of an ancient galaxy, about 13 billion years ago, capable of ionizing the interstellar medium. The...
Read more

The best Android smartphones between 200 and 300 euros in July 2020

Mobile Brian Adam -
The smartphone market is always very busy: even this month there is no shortage of news in the range between 200 and 300 euros. In...
Read more

Xioami launches the new Ninebot C30, its cheapest electric bicycle

Car Tech Brian Adam -
Electric mobility is another one of those facets that technology has brought us in recent years and that is being revolutionized by the entry...
Read more

Samsung Galaxy Note 20, the processor may not appeal to everyone

Android Brian Adam -
After the video leaked a few days ago, we return to talk about Samsung Galaxy Note 20 due to some rumours about the processor. In...
Read more

Rocket Arena Review: rocket launcher shootings

Game Reviews Brian Adam -
Final Strike Games' new multiplayer shooter, published by Electronic Arts, offers an interesting and fun recipe. To enrich the EA Originals catalog comes Rocket...
Read more

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY