How to put MIUI 12 control center on other mobiles, even if they are not Xiaomi

By Brian Adam
0
0

The MIUI 12 control centre, inspired by that of iOS, represents a notable aesthetic and functional change in Xiaomi phones, but it does not have to be exclusive to them: with the Mi Control Center application, almost any mobile with Android 5.0 and higher can have MIUI 12 quick notifications and settings.

Xiaomi is updating its huge catalogue of phones with Android 10, it is in tests of Android 11 in the Xiaomi Mi 10 and it is also taking the latest version of the custom layer, MIUI 12, to the first compatible phones. This version represents a notable aesthetic change compared to MIUI 11, something that can be appreciated just by displaying the notification area. And it is that the appearance of the control centre revolutionizes the upper area of ​​the screen: it is attractive, functional and offers speed. In addition, with the Mi Control Center app, it is super customizable.

My Control Center, much more customizable than MIUI 12

My Control Center 1 Left, One UI 2.0 on a Samsung mobile; right, the same phone with My Control Center

The app, recently launched in the Google Play store, transfers the MIUI 12 control centre to other phones, whether or not they are from Xiaomi. This implies that it is enough to install the application for the mobile to completely change its appearance. Of course, whenever the notification area is displayed.

As you can see from the screenshots, the appearance of the control centre created by Mi Control Center is similar to that of MIUI 12. Identical style, icons of the same size, similar colour scheme and exact behaviour: depending on where it is stretched the notifications or the control area will be displayed. This behaviour is very similar in MIUI 12, but with the Mi Control Center, it can be customized since it is possible to invert the order and even change the size of the action area that each panel displays.

My Control Center

Mi Control Center is a well-worked application that is not content to trace the appearance of MIUI 12 (copied in turn from iOS), it also offers such a level of customization that I wish Xiaomi took it into account for its software. We can resize icons, colour schemes, template style, customize notifications and even alter how the control centre interacts with the rest of the phone. All with the highest quality, both in design and operation.

My Control Center

The application allows such a radical change that even mobiles such as Samsung, with a design for its quick adjustments very marked, others seem with My Control Center. And without costing anything: the app is free with most of the functions unlocked. Occasionally it shows a full-screen advertisement (only in settings) that can be closed easily. And you have an in-app purchase of 2.79 euros (on sale) to unlock all settings and remove ads.

My Control Center: Notifications and Quick Actions

