How to prevent neighbors from connecting to your home’s Wi-Fi network

By Brian Adam
One of the first thoughts that cross our heads when the Wi-Fi network is especially bad is that someone has broken into us. Then They have obtained our password and they have entered our router to suck the internet. After all, there are countless ways to try to break the security of our router, either through the passwords, they bring from the factory, or by some brute force methods that end up discovering them.

If you are one of those who really want to shield their Wi-Fi network, you only have one alternative apart from creating the most secure password on the planet: give permissions, one by one, to all the devices that will connect to your wireless network. And that is achieved through the MAC address, which is, in short, the license plate that identifies each of the devices with Wi-Fi connectivity that exists throughout the planet, where there will never be two alike.

Let’s activate that filtering

Activating the filter by MAC address in a Wi-Fi network is the equivalent of telling the router which phones, televisions, cameras, tablets, computers, consoles, washing machines, smart speakers, etc. can be connected. Nothing that is not approved by us will be able to understand with our router, no matter how many passwords they have managed to steal from us. Obviously this has a problem and that is that, with each new device, we will have to do the entire procedure that we indicate below.

Activate MAC control on the Wifi network.

The first thing is go to the browser (mobile or computer) and type the IP of the router. This is usually “192.168.0.1” or “192.168.1.1” Although the best thing is to verify it in the Wifi options of the device from which we are trying to access. Once achieved, after entering the username and password, we go to the “Wireless” menu. Once there we go to “Wireless MAC Filtering”, where we can activate this filtering function.

Configure the filter by MAC address.

Yes, first we will have to choose the type of filtering: whether to deny or allow the exceptions that we mark below. We choose “Allow” and start adding devices by writing their MAC address, the description that will indicate in the future which one it is (child’s tablet, Mom’s smartwatch, etc.) and “Status”, that is, if We let it connect or not.

The MAC address (or Wifi address) can be found in the network properties of the device and it is a hexadecimal alphanumeric string, with six pairs of characters that can be numbers and capital letters, of the type “0F: 00: FF: F0: 0F: 0F”. That you have ten devices to register? Well, you write to them all. It’s tedious, but the security you gain is infinitely greater than if you blindly trust a simple password.

