Thursday, May 14, 2020
HealthCorona VirusLatest news
Updated:

How to prepare to return to work safely?

By Brian Adam
0
0

Most Viewd

Latest newsBrian Adam - 0

The United States has declared the BLA a global terrorist organization

Washington: The US State Department has declared the Balochistan Liberation Army a global terrorist organization. In a...
Read more
AutomobileBrian Adam - 0

Elon Musk confirms Vittorio Sgarbi on Coronavirus: "the numbers are inflated"

On the Coronavirus issue, Elon Musk has always made comments that have divided public opinion. Right from the start,...
Read more
Cyber WorldBrian Adam - 0

You can now download the ISO of Windows 10 May 2020 Update

Windows 10 2004 (20H1), the first major update of the operating system already has an official name. It will...
Read more
E-HowBrian Adam - 0

How to create your own animated avatar on Facebook

The success of emojis, stickers and avatars has managed to invade the different social networks and applications. And now...
Read more
TechologyBrian Adam - 0

The RTX 3080 Ti will be a power monster, but the RTX 3070 isn’t a joke either

Incredibly powerful, with a huge number of CUDA cores and high operating frequencies. If the next generation of NVIDIA video...
Read more
Social NetworksBrian Adam - 0

WhatsApp MODs: Extras that can end up banned

WhatsApp is the most famous and used instant messaging application in the world, and it is common for you...
Read more
Corona VirusBrian Adam - 0

Xiaomi prepares a mask that disinfects with UV and serves for Face ID

Masks have become one more element of our day today. As we have already been telling you in these pages,...
Read more
Cyber WorldBrian Adam - 0

Leaked the name of Windows 10 2004, the first major update of 2020

Windows 10 2004 (previously called 20H1) is the first big Windows 10 update in 2020. This new version will have...
Read more
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

Quarantine measures are affecting nearly 2.7 billion workers, representing approximately 81% of the global workforce, according to the International Labor Organization.

Compliance and communication:

  • Establish the objectives and the purpose that each area must follow to maintain security.
  • Randomly review the performance of all departments.
  • Report symptoms of COVID-19 as soon as possible.
  • Provide clear information to collaborators on the protocols of the authorities that are binding to the pandemic COVID-19.

The report also details that the different industries and sectors must macro-visualize the challenges and opportunities that are presented to them. The ManpowerGroup expert comments that more than 70% of the operations of her clients in turned to flexible work plans and from home, as a result of COVID-19.

“Our experience working with different sectors and industries makes us able to validate among similar companies the best practices that have emerged internally. Furthermore, because the ManpowerGroup operation is global, we have seen closely how companies in the most affected countries prepare, ”added the expert.

The human talent services industry promises in the report to help and promote the connection between stakeholders and the exchange of best practices under the global reality. "Our goal is to address the concerns of workers, so that they do not feel that they have to sacrifice their health and integrity for their financial security," he concluded.

More Articles Like This

Canada Announces Initiatives to Contribute to Guatemala's Efforts in Response to COVID-19

Economy Brian Adam - 0
Canada recognizes that the only way to deal with the COVID-19 pandemic is through joint actions. By Summa Magazine In response to the request for...
Read more

New report on sexual abuse cases in the Irish Scout Association shows failure to report abuse

Latest news Brian Adam - 0
A new report on sexual abuse cases that occurred in the Scout Association of Ireland shows that there was cover-up and failure to report...
Read more

People in Miltown Malbay in Co. Clare have great difficulties washing their hands without a proper water supply

Latest news Brian Adam - 0
People in Miltown Malbay in County Clare say they cannot adhere to instructions on washing hands during the Covid pandemic19 because the water system...
Read more

World leaders call on IMF and World Bank to forgive loans to poor countries

Latest news Brian Adam - 0
Washington: More than 300 lawmakers from various countries have called on the International Monetary Fund and the World Bank to forgive the debts...
Read more

New 3 day testing deadlines set by the Health Service Executive

Latest news Brian Adam - 0
The Chief Executive of the Health Service Executive says that once a person is tested for Covid 19, it will take 3 days to...
Read more

The Taliban’s strong response to the Afghan president’s threat of aggression

Latest news Brian Adam - 0
bill to: The Taliban has signaled a full response to President Ashraf Ghani's directive to the Afghan army to launch offensive attacks on militants...
Read more
Corona VirusBrian Adam - 0

How to prepare to return to work safely?

Quarantine measures are affecting nearly 2.7 billion workers, representing approximately 81% of the global workforce, according to the International...
Read more
Economy

Canada Announces Initiatives to Contribute to Guatemala's Efforts in Response to COVID-19

Brian Adam - 0
Canada recognizes that the only way to deal with the COVID-19 pandemic is through joint actions. By Summa Magazine In response to the request for...
Read more
Top Stories

The cat brought her sick child to the hospital for treatment

Brian Adam - 0
Istanbul: An interesting incident took place in a hospital in Istanbul in which a cat entered with its sick baby in its mouth and...
Read more
Latest news

New report on sexual abuse cases in the Irish Scout Association shows failure to report abuse

Brian Adam - 0
A new report on sexual abuse cases that occurred in the Scout Association of Ireland shows that there was cover-up and failure to report...
Read more
Top Stories

Please make a video call to Marine L., the fish house management appeals to the public

Brian Adam - 0
Tokyo: The management of a large aquarium in Japan has appealed to the public to video chat with the animals they keep in their...
Read more
Top Stories

Expensive mattress from a luxurious house, cost Rs 6 crore

Brian Adam - 0
Venkova: The world's most expensive designer mattress has been developed at a cost of US 39 390,000 or Rs 60 million. Her first client...
Read more
Latest news

People in Miltown Malbay in Co. Clare have great difficulties washing their hands without a proper water supply

Brian Adam - 0
People in Miltown Malbay in County Clare say they cannot adhere to instructions on washing hands during the Covid pandemic19 because the water system...
Read more

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY