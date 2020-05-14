How to prepare to return to work safely?

Quarantine measures are affecting nearly 2.7 billion workers, representing approximately 81% of the global workforce, according to the International Labor Organization.

Compliance and communication:

Establish the objectives and the purpose that each area must follow to maintain security.

Randomly review the performance of all departments.

Report symptoms of COVID-19 as soon as possible.

Provide clear information to collaborators on the protocols of the authorities that are binding to the pandemic COVID-19.

The report also details that the different industries and sectors must macro-visualize the challenges and opportunities that are presented to them. The ManpowerGroup expert comments that more than 70% of the operations of her clients in turned to flexible work plans and from home, as a result of COVID-19.

“Our experience working with different sectors and industries makes us able to validate among similar companies the best practices that have emerged internally. Furthermore, because the ManpowerGroup operation is global, we have seen closely how companies in the most affected countries prepare, ”added the expert.

The human talent services industry promises in the report to help and promote the connection between stakeholders and the exchange of best practices under the global reality. "Our goal is to address the concerns of workers, so that they do not feel that they have to sacrifice their health and integrity for their financial security," he concluded.