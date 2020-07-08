Tech NewsAppsHow to?Social NetworksInstagram
How to post comments on Instagram

By Brian Adam
How to post comments on Instagram

Instagram has announced you’ve just activated a new feature in post comments. This measure is embedded in a series of measures announced a few months ago, focused on minimizing negative comments and give more importance to the positives.

For this, it is now possible to post comments in my own post on Instagram. Fixed comments appear at the top of a post and their authors are notified that their comment has been highlighted.

How to post comments on Instagram

If you have posted something on Instagram and the comments are leaving the hills of Úbeda, you have the possibility of redirecting them – or at least trying it – using the new function of posting comments. Instagram allows you to post up to three comments in a single post.

Posted comments appear above all, regardless of when they were sent, by whom or the number of likes they got. You can only post comments on your own posts.

Setting a comment is very easy. Open the comment view of a post and make a long touch where you want to erase. Then the new pushpin button will appear at the top, with which you can set that comment. The first time you do this, Instagram shows you an information window explaining the function.

Set comment

The button will appear only in other people’s own threads: you can’t post your own comments nor responses to other comments. Otherwise, remember that Instagram will send a notification to the person who sent the comment you have posted. In summary, this is the process to post a comment on an Instagram post:

  • Open post comment view
  • Make a long touch on the comment you want to post
  • Tap on the pushpin icon
  • If a warning window appears, press Post comment

Instagram

  • Developer: Instagram
  • Download it at: Google play
  • Price: Free
  • Category: Social

