How to plan and book from your mobile your car vacation in Spain

By Brian Adam
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

It will not be necessary to remember all the limitations of movement that the Covid-19 has brought us in this year 2020, both in our day to day at work, and now in summer when the holidays arrive. Who else, who less already had an idea of ​​what to do, with airline tickets reserved to travel to any corner of the planet. But unfortunately such trips will not be possible … at least for some time.

So with tourism in retreat, especially abroad coming to Spain, there is no other choice than, within our possibilities, lend a hand to that tourism sector that is having a terrible time, And for this, there is nothing better than turning our vacation in Europe or the USA into an adventure with which to discover all the wonderful things we have in Spain.

Plan and book from your mobile

There are many ways to organize a car trip in Spain but If you want to have all the alternatives in view to choose a predefined route, nothing like using a specialized application. In our case we are going to recommend Airhopping (iOS and Android), which became famous for those plane trips whose stopovers in different cities of the world could be added to as ridiculous prices as 1, 10 or 20 euros.

Car trips in Spain.

Now, with the coronavirus crisis, that same app has opened a new section that has to do with car routes through Spain, with closed packages that include accommodation in different areas of the national territory and that can be easily adapted to our needs. Because we are sure that, who else, who less, has thought of this alternative of getting to know our country a little better to remove the displeasure of canceling the original plans they had.

Routes throughout Spain with the car.

To access this new section, you have a call on the main page that gives access to this new area focused on travel in Spain. As you can see, there are routes through every conceivable corner of the north, south, interior, east and west of the entire Spanish geography and we will be able to choose, not only the destination, but also the dates, how many places and hotel rooms we need (adults, children or babies). Everything in one package.

If you have found what you like, you just have to add that trip to the shopping cart and, later, complete the process with the payment, as if it were an online purchase. You already have a plan for this summer! Not?

