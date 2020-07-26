How to personalize your WhatsApp and know who sees your profile

With WhatsApp Aero you can get a more personalized WhatsApp experience, try new features and even know who is visiting your profile.

Thanks to the popularity of WhatsApp, users are increasingly demanding new features. For this reason, external developers of the app have created twin apps with new tools that you can try.

One of these external apps, also known as APKs, is WhatsApp Aero; a WhatsApp mod that has alternative functions to give the account more personality, see who checks your profile, as well as other tools. If you want to try it, here we tell you the advantages and disadvantages of WA Aero.

What functions does WhatsApp Aero allow?

What most have found attractive when using WA Aero, is that it gives an aesthetic and original touch to WhatsApp. This is because it allows you to customize the interface.

On the other hand, it gives you more control over privacy options; such as identifying who visited your user profile, hiding the double check and eliminating whether we are online or not. As well as personalized fonts and fonts for chats, more flexibility when sending files, that these can be hidden in the gallery of your phone and can only be seen from the application.

New emojis and the possibility of downloading themes are also some of its qualities.

What could be the disadvantages of WhatsApp Aero?

As it is an unofficial WhatsApp application, its functions are likely to fail. It is recommended to enjoy WhatsApp and wait for the functions of the APKs such as WA Aero to eventually reach the platform safely. Take advantage of the fact that with your Telcel Unlimited Friend you have unlimited social networks and the best connectivity to #LaRedDeTusEmociones.

How is WhatsApp Aero installed?

It is very simple, just enter this link from your phone, click “Download” and log in to your WhatsApp account again and that’s it. In this way, you can enjoy the hidden functions that have not yet reached the app and not be left with the worm of how they work.

But the best thing is to wait for the new that will arrive in the official app, such as animated sticker packs, online payments, QR codes to add new contacts and even a new dark mode design.