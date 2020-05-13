More and more users are concerned about the security of their computers, and today there are many threats that circulate on the network. In this sense, using Windows Firewall and an antivirus is highly recommended to ensure our security . However, on certain occasions we may need to open or close certain ports to allow certain connections. So we are going to show how to open and close ports in Windows 10 Firewall .

Ports are like the entry and exit gate of the data packets of our connections. That is, if we open a port, we can establish a connection through it allowing data entry and exit. In Windows 10 we can open or close ports of the System Firewall from the security center itself or from the old control panel.

Open or close ports in Windows 10 Firewall

With the arrival of Windows 10, Microsoft added the new System Settings page, which was supposed to be the one to replace the control panel. However, after several years, both options continue to coexist in the system.

There are certain settings that we only find on the configuration page, while others are only available in the control panel, but this time, it is possible to open or close ports in the Windows 10 Firewall both from one site and from another. Therefore, if we have installed any application, we need to download certain files or we need to open a port in order to enjoy a game, these are the steps we have to follow to do so.

From the control panel

To do it from Control Panel, the first thing we have to do is open the panel itself, and then select the Windows Defender Firewall option. In the window that appears, we click on the Advanced configuration option in the left side menu and this will open the Windows 10 Firewall panel. Once this is done, these are the steps to follow:

We select Rules of Entry if we want to open a port or Exit Rules if what we want is to close it.

if we want to open a port or if what we want is to close it. In the right panel we click on new rule.

Next we will be asked to indicate the type of rule. We select Port and click on Next.

Now we choose the type of TCP or UDP traffic and the port number on which we want to apply the rule.

and the port number on which we want to apply the rule. In the next step, we must define if we want block traffic, allow it, or both.

Click on next and then we must indicate when the rule will apply.

Finally, we give a name to the rule that we just created in Windows 10 Firewall.

If everything went well, we will see in the central panel of the advanced configuration window of the Firewall the rule that we have created. If what we have done is allow a connection, open port, it will be shown with the icon in green, while if the rule has been to block a connection or close a port, the red icon will appear with the prohibited symbol.

From the Configuration page

If we are one of those who have already forgotten the Control Panel and prefer to access the settings to open or close Windows 10 Firewall ports from the configuration page, these are the steps to follow:

We open the System Configuration page, Win + I.

We select the option Update and Security.

We click on the option Windows security from the left side menu.

from the left side menu. In the Protection areas section, we select the option Firewall and network protection .

. This will open the Windows Defender security center where we have to click on the Advanced settings option.

This will open the window of Advanced configuration Windows Defender Firewall.

We select Entry or Exit Rules inside Windows Defender Firewall. Depending on whether we want to open or close ports

In the right panel we click new rule.

If the process is successful, we will see the rule we have just created to open or close a port in the System Firewall in the central panel of the advanced configuration window. The remaining steps are the same as described in the Control Panel method above.

In any case, if we want to close a port that we have opened through an input rule, all we have to do is go to the list of input rules in the central panel, click on it with the right mouse button and choose the option Deactivate rule or Delete.