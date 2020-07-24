Tech NewsAppsHow to?Social NetworksWhatsApp
Updated:

How to mark a WhatsApp as ‘unread’ to reply later

By Brian Adam
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

Don’t forget to answer the messages you open and leave “for later” …

How to mark a WhatsApp as unread to reply later. * Photo: Writing

Just as we do it in our email inbox so as not to forget to reply to anyone, we tell you how to mark messages as unread on WhatsApp to reply later.

how to mark messages as unread on WhatsApp to reply later

There are moments in the day when our messaging is full of personal, work, group messages, many of them of utmost importance and others, that can be left for later. That is why this hack will be very helpful.

WhatsApp has an option to mark messages as ‘read’ or ‘unread’, yes, you must have your application updated to identify each message with the status you want. This option is viable for both iOS and Android.

how to mark messages as unread on WhatsApp to reply later

Keep in mind that this option works as a reminder to yourself and will not make the recipient think that you have not read it, that is, he will be able to continue seeing both popcorn in blue.

how to mark messages as unread on WhatsApp to reply laterStep by step: mark whatsapps as unread

  • The first thing you should do is go to your app store and update your version of WhatsApp. Maybe you already have it, but it is better to start with the first step.
  • Access the list of conversations in your chat. Tap the one you want to remember so you can read and reply to it later, or just reread it.
  • At this point the menu that marks the options will open: create a shortcut, see contact, mark as read and select all. Press on the penultimate and you will achieve your goal.
  • After pressing it, the status will appear as ‘unread’ on the right margin of said chat. In this way, to identify it you will see a circle and the reception time, both in green.

How to mark a WhatsApp as unread

Without a doubt, this messaging application is the most used by all smartphone users.

How to mark a WhatsApp as unread

Now, you know how to re-read your messages and organize your conversations so that no one passes you and stay connected to #LaRedDeTusEmociones.

