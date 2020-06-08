Tech NewsAppsEditor's PickTech GiantsGoogle
Updated:

How to make thematic movies thanks to Google Photos

By Brian Adam
One of the oldest professions that exist in the world of cinema is that of the editor. It is very good to take some spectacular shots and some impossible frames but in the end, the one who gives all the meaning to what we narrate is the editor, the one in charge of assembling all that material so that it looks beautiful. Well, if you don’t get along or don’t want to spend too much time on this process … Google Photos can do it for you.

This is a function that the app has always had and it was the platform itself that on its own initiative showed you small videos that it made based on the memories of a certain day. Recently, it not only keeps this function intact but also offers many others that focus on different types of content.

Make videos of many kinds

In addition to those automated videos, Google Photos allows us to create projects from scratch where we choose exactly which sources to use, both photos and movies that we have recorded and uploaded in the cloud. Now, what happens if we want a complete piece only with the selfies that we have taken throughout 2019? Do you know the work involved looking for them one by one in the photo library?

Create themed movies on Google Photos.

That is why there are those personalized programs that Google has made available to us. and that allows us to leave the artificial intelligence of the platform to do the work for us and, instead of searching, one by one, for those selfies, she finds them and rides them all in the background, while we dedicate ourselves to do something else.

To get these videos you just have to go to the bottom tab of Google Photos, the “For you”, to access a menu with albums that celebrate some kind of anniversary. You know, those reminders of “A year ago” and that allow us to recall with joy those moments with family or friends. Once there, we look at all the options we have in “Create”. We choose the “Movie”.

Once inside that new menu of creating a new video, you will see that the first option is the one that lets us customize everything, but if we prefer a preset, you have a complete list that begins with “How fast they grow” and ends with “Love story”, passing by “Cat movie”, “Puppy movie”, “We will never forget you”, “Selfie movie”, “A year of smiles”, “Mother’s Day movie”, “Father’s Day movie” and “Valentine’s Movie”.

We have selected “Selfie Movie” and the app will take care, after clicking on the blue “Create a movie” button, to find them all and assemble them with music and everything. Of course, do not expect to have it instantly. When you are ready, you will receive a notification.

