Friday, April 17, 2020
TechologySocial Media
Updated:

How to link your Instagram account with your company on Facebook

By Brian Adam
6
0

How to link your Instagram account with your company on Facebook

If you have a company and you are betting on its image in social networks, you surely have an Instagram profile and a Facebook page.

These social media are very favourable for our company, no matter what we sell or the service we offer, in one way or another we end up benefiting ourselves.

Keeping up-to-date profiles can be a difficult job to carry if we add everything we have to do throughout the day. To facilitate the task, both platforms allow us to link to each other, something that is very easy to do.

Link social networks Instagram and Facebook

To start, we must have a profile on both platforms; we do not need to identify ourselves on Instagram as a company; we can do it later or choose not to. On Facebook, we will have to create a page from our profile, something that will then give way to link the two.

The gentlest way to link the two is from Instagram on our mobile phone, the most common device to use the account. Once we are within the desired profile on Instagram, we go to our profile on the button at the bottom right. Later click on the menu, which is identified by three lines.

In this section, we have to choose the configuration, giving way to several options, where we want “account”. From here it will take us to a new screen, where we will have to click on “Linked accounts”, giving way now to connect both accounts.

At this point, we have to choose FacebookAlthough, as you can see, this system is also available with Twitter or Tumblr, among others. Clicking on Facebook will request access to our account, a necessary step, and then give us a choice on whether we want to connect Instagram with our profile or one of our pages From Facebook.

Once this is done and we have left, we will see on the previous screen, how the name of the page that we have connected appears in blue, with this the complete process would already be.

Share content faster.

Once we have the linked accounts, we can go to the usual system to share a new publication on Instagram, where in the last step it will allow us to mark Facebook and thus share our post on both accounts at once.

A handy and practical system to reach more people, needing to spend much less time updating social profiles of our company. As we have seen, it is also valid on Twitter, making it possible to increase our online presence even more.

