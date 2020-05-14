How to learn effectively? The four pillars of learning in online education

A key element in the teaching-learning process is to increase student curiosity.

Consolidation: the fourth pillar

It is necessary to create habits in the students that strengthen their learning day by day. One of these customs may be recoding what has been learned; question that online platforms have. Re-transforming or formulating the acquired knowledge will help the student to generate his own record of it, to appropriate what has been learned.

Likewise, the skills and information received must be consolidated into knowledge. When learning something, the brain repeats the process several times until it becomes automatic. This means that the effort decreases and what has been learned becomes routine, which allows to continue accumulating knowledge, the basic principle of online education. This is how what is learned is transformed into something unconscious and lasting.

The four pillars of learning apply to any student and are helping to improve practices in education. For experts in developing digital learning platforms, such as CAPABILIA, these pillars not only provide guidance, but also allow them to direct their students towards effective learning and lifelong learning, the main pillar of our development as a society in the world. current.