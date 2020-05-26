MobileAndroidTech NewsAppsReviews
How to know which apps consume the most battery on your smartphone?

By Brian Adam
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

If at any moment you have noticed that the battery of your phone decreases faster, with this trick you will know which app is causing it.

Apps consume battery
(Photo: Writing)

One of the biggest challenges that different cell phone companies have faced is that the batteries in their equipment last long enough and necessary for each user; thus achieving success in its different types of drums. However, if you suffer with this, perhaps the problem is in your applications and not on your smartphone.

To give your phone battery a better life, it is important to know what can affect its operation. For this, there is a simple trick with which you can know which of your applications are those that make your phone download quickly.

How to know which apps consume more battery?


No matter what phone you have, there is always a way to see the status of your battery and applications. For this you must go to the menu Adjustments or Setting from your smartphone. Select the option “Drums” and choose “Battery Use”. Automatically here you will see the metric of the last 7 days of the applications that have consumed the most battery.

(Photos: Android)

(Photos: Android)
(Photos: Android)

If you notice that some of them are consuming battery in an unusual way, perhaps you should configure or delete it if you did not authorize downloading it. This way you can give your phone a better life so that your battery lasts much longer.

Can you help with an application

There are several applications that help you control the consumption of your battery and that it is not damaged; one of them is AccuBattery, which you can download from Google play. It will become your main tool to know how much energy each of your applications consumes and if there is something wrong with any of them.

(Photo: Google Play)
(Photo: Google Play)

If what you are looking for is really durable equipment, Telcel Online Store you can find the new ones Moto G8 Power or Galaxy S8 They have an incredible battery to use it at all hours without fear of discharge, enjoying the best connectivity of #LaRedDeTusEmociones.

Now that you know this simple trick, do not hesitate to share it with that friend who you know suffers from his battery. Help him fix the problem.

