How to know what data the coronavirus app you have installed on your mobile saves

All the applications to prevent the spread of Covid that make use of the API of Google and Apple share the way of working and also the detection tools: everything is done using anonymous passwords and using Bluetooth low energy (BLE). In addition, the data is stored on the phone and can be consulted from this device, in the Google settings. Keys can even be removed from there.

They have been slow to develop, but the first applications to prevent the spread of the coronavirus begin to be accessible to all users. After several local projects in Spain, the Government published its application for the entire territory with a test located on the island of La Gomera. Easy to use, the app shows the level of risk as well as information related to the disease. Although of course, the mobile phone that has this type of applications stores all the records, some data that are not accessible through apps.

Google API saves records on mobile

Applications like Radar Covid (the app of the Government of Spain) connect with other mobiles to exchange passwords and find out if users are at risk of contagion, but this does not imply that the data they manage puts privacy at risk: passwords are anonymous, reporting an infection is voluntary and all information is stored on the phone. The table of records with the times, keys used, matches and applications is accessible only to the user.

Using the API that Google and Apple developed for traceability applications offers numerous advantages: compatible apps can operate with each other, the system is anonymous, hardly any energy is used and the data can be consulted from each phone. This provides remarkable information since we can know how many times the detection has worked, at what times and what apps use the API. Everything from Google options.

To consult the information related to the installed coronavirus application, follow these steps:

Make sure you have an app installed for detecting the spread of coronavirus. It must be an official application from your country and compatible with the Google API: never download dubious software on your phone.

After a while of operation, the app will have collected certain data. Go to your mobile’s settings and look for the ‘Google’ section: click there.

You will see as a first option the message of ‘ Exposure notices to COVID-19 ‘. If you have an app running, a red icon will appear and the message ‘Activated’. Click there.

You can disable the use of the coronavirus API from the top selector. You will also see what apps you have in use (in our case Radar Covid).

Google gives you all the operational data: the number of checks that have been made when was the last check and information related to the use of the API.

To access the record of checks you must confirm your identity

Clicking on ‘Exposure checks‘ you will have the entire list of key exchange. To access this list you have to verify your username.

Each record provides the number of keys that were exchanged with other phones that also used the coronavirus API (the app they use is indifferent). Also, Google shows the number of matches and the ‘hash’ that was used to perform the checks .

. In case you want to delete the keys used by the API, click on ‘Delete random IDs’. In this way you will not have previous contagion notices, nor will those who have been in contact be notified (it is not recommended to delete the IDs).

The data remains stored on the phone for 14 days, the maximum estimated time for incubation of the coronavirus.

The Google API, together with the application for detecting the coronavirus that is being used, exchange random keys that do not include user data. The use is completely anonymous and the records do not leave the phone: only possible infections are communicated, always on a voluntary basis. Everything stored in your mobile can be consulted, there is the option to stop tracking and also to delete the used keys: just follow the previous steps.