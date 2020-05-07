Thursday, May 7, 2020
How to know the health status of your Android or iOS battery?

By Brian Adam
Today technology has exceeded everyone’s expectations, where the batteries of the phones are already in one piece and there is no fear that it will drop and the battery will be lost. However, like all gadgets, time and use affect different parts of your smartphone, including the battery, so you always have to be sure that they are in the best conditions.

Read: IT’S ALREADY OFFICIAL: This is how dark mode will look for everyone with an iPhone!

But, How do you know if your phone’s battery is good or bad? There are several factors that could further damage a phone battery in addition to constant use; from overcharging your smartphone or allowing it to exceed the minimum battery before loading it. Luckily, there are a couple of simple tricks that will help you know what is the current state of your battery and protect it. Take note.

For Android devices:

One of the disadvantages of all those who use Android, is that this operating system does not allow you to know from the “Settings” menu how your battery is. But do not worry, there is a trick that will provide you with all the information.

For this you just have to install Ampere, application that you find on Google Play and that you can download at your expense Telcel invoice. Once installed, when you open it, it will show you a full screen with different characteristics of your smartphone, the one that interests us here is “Health” where the current status of your battery is displayed, whether good or bad.

Health battery smartphone "width =" 600 "height =" 600 "srcset =" https://holatelcel.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/02/WhatsApp-Image-2020-02-25-at-14.31.54 .jpeg 600w, https://holatelcel.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/02/WhatsApp-Image-2020-02-25-at-14.31.54-150x150.jpeg 150w, https://holatelcel.com /wp-content/uploads/2020/02/WhatsApp-Image-2020-02-25-at-14.31.54-300x300.jpeg 300w, https://holatelcel.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/02/ WhatsApp-Image-2020-02-25-at-14.31.54-420x420.jpeg 420w "sizes =" (max-width: 600px) 100vw, 600px
(Photo: Google Play)

If it is a negative answer, it is best to consider changing your battery for a new one and not risking the well-being of your phone.

For iOS devices:

If you use iOSWe have good news for you, since you will not have to download any external application to know the current status of your battery. All you have to do is:

  • Go to the “Settings” menu of your iPhone or iPad
  • Search the menu for the option “Battery”
  • Enter “Battery Health”
  • Check the percentage of it, if it marks more than 80% it means that your battery is in good condition.

Read: 7 apps that have already adopted dark mode

In many occasions the fact that a battery is damaged is due to the time it has been used or to the amount of electric shock it has suffered. So, if you are looking for a new smartphone, in Telcel Online Store You will find the best models, which thanks to the advancement of technology, its battery is incredibly stronger.

Now that you know these tricks, you can be aware of your battery, take care of it and know when it is time to change it.

