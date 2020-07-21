Tech NewsHow to?Windows
How to know if your Windows 10 PC is compatible with 5GHz wifi networks

By Brian Adam
For some time now, wifi networks called 5GHz have proliferated, which we usually identify because our routers call them the same as normal (2.4GHz), only adding that “5G” tag at the end, that we could confuse with the new mobile connectivity networks that are making their way in this bumpy 2020.

Simplifying a lot, 5 wifi networks are those capable of speeds of up to 867 Mbps while 2.4 barely stay at 400. There is a higher standard, which is still in the expansion phase, which is the so-called Wi-Fi 6, which is capable of connecting to those same 5G networks and reaching speeds of up to 2.402 Mbps. In other words, if we have a PC with a wireless card capable of operating with standards 5 and 6, we can substantially improve the transfer speed with the router.

Is my PC compatible with 5G networks?

The best way to verify that we can take advantage of these upload and download speeds with our wireless card computer is to go to the system properties so that we can know exactly the model that we have installed. There are times when the manufacturer itself identifies its hardware with evidence that indicates what type of wifi we have on the PC, but in others, the best thing will be to write down that model and search the internet for its characteristics.

Enter the properties of our computer.

To find that information, the fastest way to do it is right-click on the “This computer” icon on the desktop and select “Properties” so that the information that summarizes the main characteristics of our computer appears. In the left column, you will see the option “Device Manager”. Click there.

Check the hardware of our wifi card.

Now Another screen will appear in which all the different types of components that you have installed must be seen. on your computer: from the screen to the graphics card, the processor, the storage and, of course, the so-called “Network adapters”. By displaying this section, you will see all the components of the available connections, from wireless to wired through an Ethernet connector.

In our case, you will see that The information of the type of component that we have installed on the PC appears very clear. to connect to wifi networks. In addition, it does not skimp on data and not only indicates the manufacturer and model, but it is compatible with Wi-Fi 6, so It has been shown that we will be able to access 5G networks with those speeds of up to 2,402 Mbps speed. Which is not bad at all.

