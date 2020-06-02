Tech NewsAppsTech GiantsGoogle
Updated:

How to keep your safety distance thanks to Google AR

By Brian Adam
0
0

Most Viewd

AndroidBrian Adam -

Android smartphones, uninstall these apps: dangerous spyware discovered

Here we go again: after the huge list last time, security experts have discovered others applications downloadable from the...
Read more
Editor's PickBrian Adam -

Adidas and Nike together against racism: historic retweet on Twitter!

Nike and Adidas go down together to fight racism. The two clothing brands joined in memory of George Floyd,...
Read more
EntertainmentBrian Adam -

Netflix secret codes in 2020 (updated list)

Sometimes it is difficult to find something that we really want to see on Netflix, but with these secret...
Read more
AppsBrian Adam -

How to easily erase your visited places history on Google Maps

When they tell us that in June we will have to use applications to facilitate the monitoring of coronavirus...
Read more
AndroidBrian Adam -

The YouTube ‘app’ will integrate Google searches into Android

Surely on many occasions, you have wondered Why this hobby of those from Mountain View for sneaking their search...
Read more
AppleBrian Adam -

Apple glasses already have a price and approximate launch date

It is not the first time that a company thinks of glasses as the perfect place to carry another...
Read more
AmazonBrian Adam -

Google prepares a new Chromecast that will ‘copy’ Amazon Fire TV Sticks

Chromecasts are one of the best gadgets that Mountain View has invented in recent years Because they have allowed...
Read more
AppsBrian Adam -

Google Photos tells you how much time is left for a photo to be purged from the trash

Android doesn't have a recycle bin like Windows, but Google Photos does. The photos you delete in Google Photos...
Read more
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

One of the most heard mantras in the last few weeks of the coronavirus crisis is that We must maintain a safe distance from others (non-cohabitants) of at least two meters. A separation that is what guarantees that even if we talk to anyone, even without a mask, we are not in danger of contagion. But of course, it is not a plan to go to all places with a meter to know exactly how far those 200 cm go.

So in recent times, Some tools have proliferated that allow us to calculate this distance through the mobile screen, taking advantage of the capabilities of augmented reality (AR) that we all carry in our pockets. And Google, which is investing a lot of effort in this area, has wanted to join in with an answer to that problem that already has a name: Sodar.

At the moment through the web

This project in which the Mountain View collaborate does not have, at this time, an app compatible with any mobile, but Yes we can use it through a web page, which you have right at this link. Simply click on the link to access the site and click on the huge blue “Launch” button. Then the smartphone will ask you to accept the use of the augmented reality mode and that’s it.

Well no, there is a preliminary step: giving Sodar permission to use the camera. Then you will see the scene, you point the phone towards the ground so that augmented reality detects where it is and from that moment a semicircle will be drawn on the screen that is the one that separates the two meters of us. Any living being found within that area, will be a potential danger to our health (already, already, we are exaggerating).

Soda, from Google, to keep the safety distance.

Of course, although it seems very easy to use, starting it needs two previous tips. The first is that It only works on Android, at the moment, and only with Chrome. If you try to use another browser, such as the one of the brands of your smartphone, it will surely tell you that there is nothing to do. So use Google’s.

Even if worse is the case of iPhone users since this Sodar will not work in any way. It does not matter if you try to enter through Safari or Chrome for IOS that you will receive the message that “this device is not supported”. And at this time, there is no confirmation that he will arrive.

More Articles Like This

How to disable Windows 10 context menu

How to? Brian Adam -
There are many times a day that we right-click on a file, folder, icon, selected text, etc. This causes certain menu options to appear...
Read more

Elon Musk takes a break from Twitter: "I turn it off for a while"

Tech Giants Brian Adam -
With a message posted in the night, Elon Musk has announced that he will take a break from Twitter. The CEO of SpaceX, who...
Read more

An alleged OnePlus Z of super mid-range with 12GB of RAM is seen in a leaked benchmark

Android Brian Adam -
Everything indicates that it will not be long before we have news from the OnePlus mobile phone development team, although the news could be...
Read more

Android already watches that nothing happens to us when we walk alone on the street

Android Brian Adam -
A few hours ago, one of those events took place that dismantled the communication plans of a company around the news it was preparing...
Read more

Unieuro: an ASUS ZenBook laptop with Intel Core i7 on sale

Laptops Brian Adam -
After talking about the Mediaworld discount on the Panasonic TV, we return to the list of Unieuro that today offers a very interesting offer...
Read more

Spotify targets smart downloads, like YouTube Music

Apps Brian Adam -
Everyone knows that Spotify has a handy download option to bring songs, albums and playlists always available to listen to without the need to...
Read more
AppsBrian Adam -

How to keep your safety distance thanks to Google AR

One of the most heard mantras in the last few weeks of the coronavirus crisis is that We must...
Read more
How to?

How to disable Windows 10 context menu

Brian Adam -
There are many times a day that we right-click on a file, folder, icon, selected text, etc. This causes certain menu options to appear...
Read more
Tech Giants

Elon Musk takes a break from Twitter: "I turn it off for a while"

Brian Adam -
With a message posted in the night, Elon Musk has announced that he will take a break from Twitter. The CEO of SpaceX, who...
Read more
Android

An alleged OnePlus Z of super mid-range with 12GB of RAM is seen in a leaked benchmark

Brian Adam -
Everything indicates that it will not be long before we have news from the OnePlus mobile phone development team, although the news could be...
Read more
Android

Android already watches that nothing happens to us when we walk alone on the street

Brian Adam -
A few hours ago, one of those events took place that dismantled the communication plans of a company around the news it was preparing...
Read more
Laptops

Unieuro: an ASUS ZenBook laptop with Intel Core i7 on sale

Brian Adam -
After talking about the Mediaworld discount on the Panasonic TV, we return to the list of Unieuro that today offers a very interesting offer...
Read more
Apps

Spotify targets smart downloads, like YouTube Music

Brian Adam -
Everyone knows that Spotify has a handy download option to bring songs, albums and playlists always available to listen to without the need to...
Read more

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY