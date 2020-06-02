How to keep your safety distance thanks to Google AR

One of the most heard mantras in the last few weeks of the coronavirus crisis is that We must maintain a safe distance from others (non-cohabitants) of at least two meters. A separation that is what guarantees that even if we talk to anyone, even without a mask, we are not in danger of contagion. But of course, it is not a plan to go to all places with a meter to know exactly how far those 200 cm go.

So in recent times, Some tools have proliferated that allow us to calculate this distance through the mobile screen, taking advantage of the capabilities of augmented reality (AR) that we all carry in our pockets. And Google, which is investing a lot of effort in this area, has wanted to join in with an answer to that problem that already has a name: Sodar.

At the moment through the web

This project in which the Mountain View collaborate does not have, at this time, an app compatible with any mobile, but Yes we can use it through a web page, which you have right at this link. Simply click on the link to access the site and click on the huge blue “Launch” button. Then the smartphone will ask you to accept the use of the augmented reality mode and that’s it.

Well no, there is a preliminary step: giving Sodar permission to use the camera. Then you will see the scene, you point the phone towards the ground so that augmented reality detects where it is and from that moment a semicircle will be drawn on the screen that is the one that separates the two meters of us. Any living being found within that area, will be a potential danger to our health (already, already, we are exaggerating).

Soda, from Google, to keep the safety distance.

Of course, although it seems very easy to use, starting it needs two previous tips. The first is that It only works on Android, at the moment, and only with Chrome. If you try to use another browser, such as the one of the brands of your smartphone, it will surely tell you that there is nothing to do. So use Google’s.

Even if worse is the case of iPhone users since this Sodar will not work in any way. It does not matter if you try to enter through Safari or Chrome for IOS that you will receive the message that “this device is not supported”. And at this time, there is no confirmation that he will arrive.