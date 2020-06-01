Tech NewsAppsTech GiantsGoogleHow to?
How to integrate Zoom into Chrome thanks to its official extension

Zoom is one of the great revelations of recent months, if not directly saying that It is the app that has devastated during this time of confinements and coronaviruses worldwide. A solution that has made it easier for teams or entire classes of students to maintain their activity with a certain normality.

Now, after the explosion, calm arrives and surely many of you have gone from having no idea what Zoom was, to being practically experts who dive for their options on a daily basis. So How it has become a crucial tool in your day-to-day teleworking, We are going to tell you how to integrate it in Chrome to manage more quickly the meetings, private rooms, etc.

Download the official extension

As we told you a few days ago in the case of Gmail, Zoom has long worked a fair amount of extensions and plugin They work with a huge number of applications that are used within the workplace and education. From messaging apps like Telegram to others like Evernote, in total there are more than 440 available, which you can access from the Zoom website.

Download the Zoom extension for Chrome.

But we we are going to focus on Chrome, which is the most used browser and that will allow us to have the entire calendar at hand of meetings that we have pending. So we go to the official Zoom page and look at the bottom of the home page that appears. You will see a direct access to the official extension for the browser. Click on "Download".

Zoom extension working in Chrome.

Next we will go to the Chrome Web Store and point to "Install". The name of this extension is the Zoom Scheduler and it is the official of Erin Yuan's, so you will have the added peace of mind of not using a third-party tool. Once the process is completed, a pop-up window will appear in the upper right of the browser window, indicating where the Zoom controls will be located.

If you click on it, it will first ask you to log in with your account. Once done you will have two options at hand. The first is to see cre-create a new Zoom meeting, putting the description, date, time and all other parameters that we have at hand as hosts: activate or not the audio and video of the participants, if the attendees can access the room before the administrator, if we want to save the chat in the cloud or on the computer, etc.

The second option is to at that moment start a video conversation that can be accessed by all those who have our ID. As you know, that identifier does not change as long as we do not want it (it is customizable) and other colleagues with whom we usually meet have it.

