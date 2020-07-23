How to install Fortnite on Android phones that are not compatible

Fortnite is one of the games that need the most hardware to run smoothly, this is the reason why a good part of Android mobiles receives ‘Unsupported Device’ message when starting their installer. But there is a way to play Fortnite without installing a modified APK; without this being a guarantee that the game goes smoothly, as is logical.

It is one of the most played ‘battle royale’ worldwide and is present on a multitude of platforms, from consoles to mobile phones. And yes, on Android we can also play it, which Epic Games ended up taking its star creation to Google Play. Now the number of compatible devices is limited because they need decent hardware to run Fortnite. But you don’t have to throw in the towel because there are surely ways to install it on your phone.

The Fortnite version on Google Play is the most compatible

Epic Games Installer Notice (Mobile with Snapdragon 450) Epic Games Installer Notice (Mobile with Snapdragon 450)

Fortnite began its journey on Android being suitable for a few Samsung, all high-end. Epic Games was gradually lowering the requirements while including options to reduce quality on mobile. And with the introduction of Fortnite on Google Play, it made the app expand compatibility even though it may not always appear in the store when searching. If you looking for the game and it did not come out available you can still install it.

There are modified APKs to make access to the game almost universal, but We do not recommend using them because of the risk of Epic Games ‘banning’ your Fortnite account. In exchange we will use the official Google Play app, although we will not download it from there: to install the game we will use the Aurora Store.

Aurora is a development that brings all the advantages of Google Play without having to have the official Google store installed. This allows from the downloading apps to mobiles that do not have Google services to install applications that do not appear in the user’s country. Or, as in our case, enable the download of applications that are not compatible with the phone. Let’s see how.

Download Aurora Store ( no Aurora Droid ) from its official page. It is an APK file, you will have to install it manually.

) from its official page. It is an APK file, you will have to install it manually. Open the Aurora store and accept the storage permit. The store needs to save the files it downloads.

Enter anonymously on Google Play. You can also log in with your account, Aurora does not record your data.

Search for ‘Fortnite’ in the search bar, The official Epic Games game should appear .

. Download the application and install it after authorizing Aurora as an APK installer.

Launch Fortnite, register your Epic Games account and download the almost 4 GB it weighs.

Fortnite installation and startup from Aurora Store (mobile with Snapdragon 450) Fortnite installation and startup from Aurora Store (mobile with Snapdragon 450)

We have tested this method on several phones that appeared to us as not compatible with the official installer of Epic Games, mobiles in which Fortnite did not appear when searching directly on Google Play. We have even been able to play on an Android with a Snapdragon 450 processor, Qualcomm’s low-end. It does not work on SoCs with 32-bit architecture: Fortnite is a 64-bit app. Also, you may not be able to install it if your Android has less than 4 GB of RAM (Epic Games specifies it as a minimum).

The experience playing Fortnite on an unsupported mobile can be bad, you should take it into account

Like is logic, Just because you can install the official Fortnite app doesn’t mean the game is going well on your mobile: The fps may be so low that playing it involves torture. Even so, there is always the option to mark the minimum quality: from our experience, you usually get minimal gaming experience.