Friday, May 15, 2020
How to hide WhatsApp conversations instead of deleting them

By Brian Adam
We tell you how you can make hidden WhatsApp conversations instead of eliminating them, a hack that you can apply with personal chats and groups.

how to archive your WhatsApp conversations instead of deleting them
Hide your WhatsApp conversations with this trick. * Photo: Writing

Sad but true, there are times when we cannot trust that we will not lose the cell phone and all our conversations will fall into the hands of others, so this hack will be very useful to you, we tell you how to hide WhatsApp conversations without deleting them.
Deleting conversations in this app is not the only way to prevent someone else from reading them.

How to hide WhatsApp conversations instead of deleting them "width =" 90% "height =" 318

It is that lately we use WhatsApp for everything and we have personal, family and even work conversations through this medium, that if we took a tour of the history of our application, we would find conversations that took place perhaps even at another time in our lives and which we want to send the unconscious.
In these chats we host personal, sensitive, confidential information, photographs, videos, contacts, gossip and thousands of memes that we do not want others to see, that could spoil any surprise or news, or that we simply just want for ourselves.
Being able to archive chats – hiding or hiding them – is not a new function offered by WhatsApp and it is not very popular among its users, since the application itself does not offer this feature quickly or very obviously, which is why it is an excellent option if you want to hide a chat that you don’t want anyone else to see.

How to hide WhatsApp conversations instead of deleting them "width =" 90% "height =" 385

How do i do it?

 

So to appease the curious instinct of others, we tell you step by step how to hide WhatsApp conversations without deleting them.
Activating this option is very easy, only nobody has ever told you.one. In the Chats tab, touch and hold the chat you want to hide.2. Tap Archive at the top of the screen.

You see, the only way to archive a chat is by pressing and holding the chat. After a few seconds you will see a series of options among which are a pin to anchor the chat, a trash can to delete it, a speaker to silence the notifications of that particular chat, and finally, what interests us today: a folder with an arrow which is the option to archive or hide a chat.

Hide your WhatsApp conversations with this trick. * Photo: Writing
Hide your WhatsApp conversations with this trick. * Photo: Writing

The chat will not disappear from the conversation list, but once you have archived it, it will disappear from this history, so if someone looks at your phone while you are careless, nobody else will know that you have a conversation with someone in particular. You can archive as many chats as you want.

Hide your WhatsApp conversations with this trick. * Photo: Unsplash

How to archive all chats

If you want to archive all, absolutely all your conversations, it is also possible. Follow these steps.one. On the Chats tab, tap More options> Settings.2. Tap Chats> Chat History> Archive all chats.

How to replay the conversation I archived?

The only way to see the chats archived is by going to the end of all the chats of WhatsApp until you find the option “Chats archived”, where the conversations that you have previously hidden will appear.

How to hide WhatsApp conversations without deleting them

Read also: WhatsApp and Facebook join forces to make video calls of up to 50 people

Not everything is honey on flakes …

This option is not an option that can solve all your cyber privacy problems, as these chats are unarchived or reappear in the conversation list as soon as this chat is activated. How? Receiving or emitting a message, and to hide it again, you have to do the archiving process again, which although it is easy and short, you have to do it every time you want to hide.
This process could be annoying if you want to hide an entire WhatsApp group with several members, who promise more activity than just one user.
And since nothing in this life is perfect or secret, we recommend that you be very careful with what you write on your cell phone, in your email or on any social network. Keep in mind that being an active user, privacy is a very questionable topic.

how to hide whatsapp conversations instead of deleting them
Hide your WhatsApp conversations with this trick. * Photo: Unsplash

Remember that your cell phone also has a traditional messaging system that very few would remember to check, as it is a function that we have left behind more and more. Unlimited use of this message system with your Amigo Kit with #LaRedDeTusEmociones and share the information you require when you need it.

