Updated:

How to hide Instagram conversations?

By Brian Adam
Privacy above all! We tell you how to hide Instagram conversations by disabling the notifications of the application.

How to hide Instagram chats. * Photo: Writing

One of the most visual social networks is, without a doubt, Instagram. Your direct messaging is perhaps one of the tools that your users would least care about, but just being a more private mailbox, many have chosen to use it. How to hide Instagram conversations?

We love being able to share our best photos and use filters so that your appearance is the best. We love uploading stories and even better, seeing our friends’ stories, but also, we love being able to exchange messages with our friends, not so friends and maybe even crush, using as a pretext a reaction from a super fun story.

What to do if you don’t want someone curious to check this mailbox? Easy… hide Instagram chats what you wish. We explain step by step how to do it.

how to hide Instagram chats
Your messages are private. Follow these steps to hide them. * Photo: Unsplash

In the settings menu, you can choose the notifications you want the application to show you since practically the trick is to disable or hide notifications.

Hiding the mailbox chats so far is not possible as it can be done with the WhatsApp, but by hiding the notifications, they will go unnoticed by others and by ourselves because we will not be receiving notification after notification.

Read also: So you can share your Facebook avatar as a WhatsApp sticker

How to hide Instagram chats?

Go to your Instagram profile and click on the options menu with the icon that has three stripes. This is at the top right of your screen.

Click on ‘Settings’, after this ‘Notifications’ and Direct ’or‘ Messages ’.

In the new window, three options will appear from which you can choose according to what you need: Deactivated, Only of main and Of main and general.

To be able to hide your messaging notifications, you must select the first option:: Deactivated ’and in this way, the app will not notify you when you receive a message, regardless of whether it is main or general.

If you choose ‘Principal only’, Instagram will send you notifications only in this category while the rest will go unnoticed.

On the other hand, by activating the ‘Main and general’ option, you will be notified of all the messages that reach your mailbox.

Whatever the cause, you know how can you disable Instagram chats So these conversations will be kept hidden and will be only for you.

In addition, we explain how to hide WhatsApp conversations instead of deleting them.

Use your Amigo kit and browse social networks with #LaRedDeTusEmociones, share the information you require when you need it.

