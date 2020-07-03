How to get your name in Pantone and share it on Instagram?

A new trend has come to Instagram, sharing your Pantone name with all your friends. Here we explain how to obtain it.

However, the Pantone has not been the only trend in Instagram that has gone viral. Another of the funniest has been @eresunanimalito, where different animals in different situations represent you based on your name.

OR @ meaning.names, an account where its more than 100 publications are name meanings; so you can find yours and find out if the meaning is related to your personality.

(Here is the name Santiago that they asked for so much) Santiago is very positive, intuitive, restless, curious and always dares to solve situations that nobody wants. He is always learning something new. He is always interested in everything. In love you will need to admire your partner otherwise it will not work.

If you want to know what colour is your Pantone, what kitty represents you or what is the meaning of your name; do not hesitate to venture into these accounts, search for your publication and share it on social networks.