Tech NewsAppsTech GiantsGoogleHow to?
Updated:

How to get Google Discover news on Xiaomi mobiles with MIUI

By Brian Adam
0
0

Most Viewd

AppsBrian Adam -

We tested Petal Search: this is Huawei’s alternative to the Google application

Life without Google on Android is complicated, and Huawei knows it well. Since the US veto went into effect...
Read more
EntertainmentBrian Adam -

Netflix secret codes in 2020 (updated list)

Sometimes it is difficult to find something that we really want to see on Netflix, but with these secret...
Read more
Space techBrian Adam -

This image shows us how the Universe looks through X-rays

Most astronomical objects emit X-rays, which have very short wavelengths and very high energy, such as black holes, neutron...
Read more
AppsBrian Adam -

How to become a woman or a man with the FaceApp application

The fashion for gender change photographs has returned thanks to an application that not only makes transformation simple, but...
Read more
Space techBrian Adam -

Elon Musk shows the Starship tanks: that’s what you didn’t notice

Following the Starship SN7 tank test, which was detonated a few days ago to understand how far you can...
Read more
Latest newsBrian Adam -

Backpack, book, computer Noah Donohoe found

Police in Belfast have found several belongings with the missing fourteen-year-old juvenile in the city since last Sunday. Police...
Read more
Smart GadgetsBrian Adam -

Huawei, the problem of wearables has been solved: the Health app has been updated

In the review of Huawei Watch GT 2e, published in late May 2020, we had brought up a problem...
Read more
Corona VirusBrian Adam -

Coronavirus: the CDC recognizes three new symptoms as an indicator of infection

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention added three new symptoms attributable to a possible Coronavirus infection, which...
Read more
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

Do you want to have easy access to Google news from your Xiaomi, the so-called Discover? In the event that MIUI does not offer you the possibility in the launcher, you can always pin a shortcut, use a launcher or access through MIUI’s own app vault

All Xiaomi mobiles come with the option of anchoring a desktop to the left of the interface, it is called App vault or ‘App vault’, an intelligent space where you can find everything from weather information to recommended apps. Now, what if you wanted to exchange it for Google news, the so-called Google Discover? Xiaomi has begun to include it in the newest mobiles, such as the Xiaomi Mi 10 and the Redmi Note 9 family. While the company decides to expand it to more international mobiles, we will show you the ways to access the Google news feed.

Use the Google search widget

Google Discover Xiaomi Miui 1

This is one of the easiest ways to access Google news since all Xiaomi phones can use it, regardless of the model and version of MIUI (and almost any other Android). In fact, it is more convenient than having Discover to the left of the desktops since you only have to click on the widget to load the news.

In general, the search widget usually comes preloaded on global Xiaomi mobiles. In the event that you do not have it, or have removed it, you should proceed as follows:

  • Make the pinch gesture on the desktop of your mobile to display the launcher options.
  • Click on the ‘Widgets’ icon.
  • Go to the Google section and click on its search widget to add it to the desktop.
  • If you don’t like the long widget, you can resize it until it only occupies two columns.

Once the widget is anchored you can go to Google news by clicking on the ‘G’ of the said widget.

Make use of the MIUI app vault

Google Discover Xiaomi Miui

The new international MIUI mobiles no longer have ‘App vault’, the so-called app vault: the Xiaomi Mi 10, Redmi Note 9, Redmi Note 9S or Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro bring Google Discover series. Old mobiles do not have this possibility, but they can also use the App vault to access Google news.

  • Make sure you have the App Vault app updated on Google Play.
  • Slide the main desktop to the right to display the app vault.
  • Tap the bottom ‘G’ in the Google search widget.
  • Click on the new ‘G’ and you will access the news.

This process involves an added click to the widget without this small nuisance overshadowing the Discover deployment. AND without having to change the look of your MIUI desks.

Change launcher

Google Discover Xiaomi Miui

If you want to imitate the behaviour of Google Discover on non-Xiaomi mobiles, and your MIUI launcher does not have the option in its settings, the only way to get it (for now) is through a third-party launcher. There are several that include the option, like Rootless Launcher. We will choose this app for its simplicity, lightness and low consumption.

  • Download the launcher from Google Play.
  • Download the Apk to activate Google Discover and install it.
  • Exit to the start of your Xiaomi and choose Rootless Launcher as a launcher.
  • Pinch on the desktop and go to ‘Home Settings’.
  • Activate ‘Show Google app and you’ll have the Discover news to the left of the desks.

Choose Discover if you already have it in your MIUI launcher

Google Discover Xiaomi Miui

We were already saying that the new international Xiaomi mobiles came with Google Discover instead of App vault. So, in case you already have one of those marketed this 2020, you can check if you already have the option included in the MIUI launcher. For it:

  • Make the pinch gesture on the desktop of your Xiaomi and go to the settings.
  • Click on ‘More’.
  • Check the ‘Google Discover’ option.

More Articles Like This

Immune to 4 million downloads, Pisano: "it’s working, we focus on digital identity"

Apps Brian Adam -
As usual, the new update on the spread of the Immuni app for Coronavirus has arrived. The Minister for Economic Development, Paola Pisano, Sky...
Read more

Xiaomi Redmi 9A appeared online in some brochures, imminent arrival?

Android Brian Adam -
Xiaomi Redmi 9A did not come together with Redmi 9, but unexpectedly some renderings and reliable information regarding the technical specifications have appeared online...
Read more

Borderlands 3: the review of the third Blood Cut DLC

Game Reviews Brian Adam -
Borderlands 3's third DLC, Bloodsize, takes the space western settings of the Gearbox game to the extreme. Three months ago, the publication of Arms, love...
Read more

Burnout Paradise Remastered, Switch review

Game Reviews Brian Adam -
We analyzed the wild Burnout Paradise Remastered on Nintendo Switch. Does this port do justice to Criterion's great arcade racing classic? The fireproof and beloved...
Read more

Ruiner Review: walking ultraviolence on Nintendo Switch

Game Reviews Brian Adam -
After making a name for himself on consoles and PCs, Hotline Miami's Polish ember in cyberpunk sauce finally lands on Nintendo Switch. DISCLAIMER: the author...
Read more

Amazon gives a 5 Euro voucher for those who try Audible for free until July 31st

Amazon Brian Adam -
New offer launched by Amazon. The Colossus of Jeff Bezos allows you to get a 5 Euro discount voucher for those who decide to...
Read more

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY