How to get Disney and Pixar stickers for WhatsApp

Mulan, Ariel, Buzz Lightyear, Mickey Mouse and more friends come to WhatsApp and your social networks in the form of stickers to make your conversations more fun.

“An image is worth a thousand words” and the stickers and emojis confirm it, since they help us to express our emotions in chats in a more simple and fun way. So this time we want to share with you some of the cutest options, if you are a big fan of Disney and Pixar, we tell you where to get the stickers of your favorite characters.

Remember that if you have a Friend Kit, you can enjoy WhatsApp and all your social networks to the maximum to keep you always connected.

Disney and Pixar sticker apps for WhatsApp or iMessage

















If you want to give it a style of Disney and Pixar to your conversations; you just have to check the apps that we share here and download the packages to Android.

Disney Stickers: Mickey & Friends

Friends of Mickey Mouse They will make your chats more fun, now you can greet your contacts with the help of Minnie Mouse, the Donald Duck, Goofy or Pluto.

Pixar Stickers: Toy Story

“To infinity and beyond!” Let the cowboy Woody, Buzz lightyear, Jessie, Hamm, Rex or a little Martian play in your chats.

Disney: Princess

Give your messages magic and tenderness with the princesses Tiana, Ariel, Merida, Rapunzel, Mulan and more.

These are gifs, which you can use from the application itself, or convert your favorites into stickers with Sticker Studio, app available at Google play, to use them on all your social networks.

You will love the latest app even more because it is FREE:

New Cartoon stickers for WhatsApp

It has various packs in which you will find The Lion King and Lilo and Stitch from Disney, among other fun characters.

They are all amazing! The best thing is that you can download them and take your love for Disney and Pixar to all your chats.

Which of all these apps did you like the most?