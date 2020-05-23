Saturday, May 23, 2020
How to get Disney and Pixar stickers for WhatsApp

By Brian Adam
Mulan, Ariel, Buzz Lightyear, Mickey Mouse and more friends come to WhatsApp and your social networks in the form of stickers to make your conversations more fun.

How to get Disney and Pixar stickers for WhatsApp
How to get Disney and Pixar stickers for WhatsApp. / Photo: Writing

“An image is worth a thousand words” and the stickers and emojis confirm it, since they help us to express our emotions in chats in a more simple and fun way. So this time we want to share with you some of the cutest options, if you are a big fan of Disney and Pixar, we tell you where to get the stickers of your favorite characters.

Remember that if you have a Friend Kit, you can enjoy WhatsApp and all your social networks to the maximum to keep you always connected.

Disney and Pixar sticker apps for WhatsApp or iMessage


If you want to give it a style of Disney and Pixar to your conversations; you just have to check the apps that we share here and download the packages to Android, all can be purchased at your expense Telcel invoice.

Disney Stickers: Mickey & Friends

Friends of Mickey Mouse They will make your chats more fun, now you can greet your contacts with the help of Minnie Mouse, the Donald Duck, Goofy or Pluto.

How to get Disney and Pixar stickers for WhatsApp "width =" 600 "height =" 600 "srcset =" https://holatelcel.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/05/WhatsApp-Image-2020-05- 22-at-17.06.13-2.jpeg 600w, https://holatelcel.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/05/WhatsApp-Image-2020-05-22-at-17.06.13-2-150x150 .jpeg 150w, https://holatelcel.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/05/WhatsApp-Image-2020-05-22-at-17.06.13-2-300x300.jpeg 300w, https: // holatelcel .com / wp-content / uploads / 2020/05 / WhatsApp-Image-2020-05-22-at-17.06.13-2-420x420.jpeg 420w "sizes =" (max-width: 600px) 100vw, 600px
How to get Disney and Pixar stickers for WhatsApp. / Photo: Google Play

Pixar Stickers: Toy Story

To infinity and beyond!” Let the cowboy Woody, Buzz lightyear, Jessie, Hamm, Rex or a little Martian play in your chats.

How to get Disney and Pixar stickers for WhatsApp "width =" 600 "height =" 600 "srcset =" https://holatelcel.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/05/WhatsApp-Image-2020-05- 22-at-17.06.13-1.jpeg 600w, https://holatelcel.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/05/WhatsApp-Image-2020-05-22-at-17.06.13-1-150x150 .jpeg 150w, https://holatelcel.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/05/WhatsApp-Image-2020-05-22-at-17.06.13-1-300x300.jpeg 300w, https: // holatelcel .com / wp-content / uploads / 2020/05 / WhatsApp-Image-2020-05-22-at-17.06.13-1-420x420.jpeg 420w "sizes =" (max-width: 600px) 100vw, 600px
How to get Disney and Pixar stickers for WhatsApp. Photo: Google Play

Disney: Princess

Give your messages magic and tenderness with the princesses Tiana, Ariel, Merida, Rapunzel, Mulan and more.

How to get Disney and Pixar stickers for WhatsApp "width =" 600 "height =" 600 "srcset =" https://holatelcel.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/05/WhatsApp-Image-2020-05- 22-at-17.06.13.jpeg 600w, https://holatelcel.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/05/WhatsApp-Image-2020-05-22-at-17.06.13-150x150.jpeg 150w, https://holatelcel.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/05/WhatsApp-Image-2020-05-22-at-17.06.13-300x300.jpeg 300w, https://holatelcel.com/wp-content /uploads/2020/05/WhatsApp-Image-2020-05-22-at-17.06.13-420x420.jpeg 420w "sizes =" (max-width: 600px) 100vw, 600px
How to get Disney and Pixar stickers for WhatsApp. / Photo: Google Play

These are gifs, which you can use from the application itself, or convert your favorites into stickers with Sticker Studio, app available at Google play, to use them on all your social networks.

You can also read: 31 Minutes gives you the most fun backgrounds for your video calls

You will love the latest app even more because it is FREE:

New Cartoon stickers for WhatsApp

It has various packs in which you will find The Lion King and Lilo and Stitch from Disney, among other fun characters.

How to get Disney and Pixar stickers for WhatsApp "width =" 600 "height =" 600 "srcset =" https://holatelcel.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/05/WhatsApp-Image-2020-05- 22-at-17.06.12.jpeg 600w, https://holatelcel.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/05/WhatsApp-Image-2020-05-22-at-17.06.12-150x150.jpeg 150w, https://holatelcel.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/05/WhatsApp-Image-2020-05-22-at-17.06.12-300x300.jpeg 300w, https://holatelcel.com/wp-content /uploads/2020/05/WhatsApp-Image-2020-05-22-at-17.06.12-420x420.jpeg 420w "sizes =" (max-width: 600px) 100vw, 600px
How to get Disney and Pixar stickers for WhatsApp. Photo: Google Play

They are all amazing! The best thing is that you can download them and take your love for Disney and Pixar to all your chats.

Which of all these apps did you like the most?

