How to get certificates in minutes to ask for help during the pandemic

The coronavirus crisis has brought to the world economy a scenario in which it had never been encountered, and that is a complete closure of their activity to avoid infections and keep each of us safe in our homes. With this decision, many companies and workers have been forced into situations of unemployment, or temporary suspension of their activity, so they are waiting to pass into the hands of the State to receive a benefit.

The problem with all those aids that are enacted in these times is that, in most cases, they are not granted automatically and it is necessary to get some papers that justify, for example, where we live, what is the census situation of self-employed or SMEs, etc. So any help we receive is low on these days where the deadlines will allow us to collect aid as soon as possible.

Online services in the absence of offices

Under normal conditions, all these roles could be managed in person at the different offices of public bodies and institutions, but with the state of alarm we will have to resort exclusively to online services. In this days, intermediaries that allow these steps, have reduced their rates and are carrying out initiatives to donate some of the efforts they carry out.

MyCertificate.com to get official papers.

It must be said that these are not free services, but in return we will have results in a few minutes. Right now, the price of these certificates is around 10 euros and, with that price, we not only obtain the necessary document to get help, but We will also have advice through a video call where we can explain what we want. That this service is carried out telematically with a video call has the purpose of identifying the person who wants to make the arrangements, verifying what their real identity is,

This service can be done by any citizen “Spanish or foreign, of legal age who is in possession of your DNI or NIE “, and obtain your digital certificate to sign and prove your identity securely on the Internet. Services like the one with MyCertificate, they work by appointment and from the moment the consultation is made until the digital document is obtained, just a few minutes pass.

It is important to say that right now the Administration is taking all the steps to grant aid electronically, reason why we will be able to send that certificate with all the guarantees so that it serves as a document to take into account in the face of the help we request. What’s more, these companies that accelerate these procedures are an alternative if we do not know well what we should request in the Administration, where this type of request is completely free, although They have the disadvantage that it requires us to have a Cl @ ve PIN, or a card reader to use the eDNI at home.