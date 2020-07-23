Tech NewsHow to?Windows
How to free up space by deleting temporary files from Windows 10

By Brian Adam
Surely it has happened to you that, from time to time, when checking the free space on the computer’s hard drive, the figure decreases day by day for no apparent reason. Total, nor have we installed a new application, nor have we saved files other than the normal ones of five or six texts, so it doesn’t make sense that we’ve eaten five gigs of storage.

We will not tell you that this is something that in Windows 10 is our daily bread, but somehow it is since it is caused by what they call “temporary files”. Files that are periodically stored and that serve to streamline the execution of tools, games, etc. Small life insurance that makes our computer go a little better.

We are going to eliminate temporary

If you have a PC with several hard drives and in some, you can count the free gigabytes by hundreds, surely you will not care what we are going to tell you, but in the cases of users who have laptops with just enough storage, every portion of free space we earn can be the difference between being able to work or not. So let’s clean up a little bit.

Storage in Windows 10.

The first thing is to go to the system settings to open the window from which all aspects of computer hardware are controlled. Once there we look for the “System” option and then In the left column, we choose “Storage. A list will begin to appear with all the types of files that Windows 10 used to categorize stored documents. If you want to see all the available ones, you only have to click on “Show more categories”.

Choose new categories of data.

Anyway, we focus on “Temporary Files”, which are the ones we want to clean. When you touch there, we will go to a new screen that shows us all the types that are available to delete. As you can see, we could release more than five gigabytes but be careful, because some are essential for certain system tasks, and for certain applications to work much faster.

Choose temporary data to delete.

So we are selecting the storms that we want to eliminate, and leaving aside the ones that are going to stay. Once the selection is made, touch go to the button you have above “Remove files”. The computer will notify us if we are sure, we say “Yes” and the process will start, which could take a few seconds to complete. When finished, you can see the pound space added to the one you already had before starting this process.

