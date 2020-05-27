Editor's PickTech NewsSocial NetworksTutorialsWhatsApp
Updated:

How to fix the hours of your WhatsApp so that the correct ones appear?

By Brian Adam
Brian Adam
It is very possible that something like this has never happened to you when using WhatsApp, especially if you are one of those who maintain a mobile phone for many years without touching its essential functions, or because when you travel it does so to countries around usThat is, from Europe, where we can keep the mobile network on so that things like the time are updated automatically. The fact is that the problem that we are going to tell you is so real that it can take many hours for a person to try to guess why such a Poltergeist is happening to him.

This is an error in the WhatsApp hours that could mark different times for messages sent and received in the same space of minutes and hours. It is something like reading a text that has just entered me, I reply, but when I look at the details I find that there are four, five, six or more hours of difference. How is it possible? Have I travelled to the past to write that text and then have returned without realizing it?

Manual vs automatic schedule

Luckily (or unfortunately) time travel does not exist so there is a simpler and faster explanation: your phone time is wrong. This problem in the messages of a conversation where consecutive messages appear separated by several hours has to do with how you have configured the mobile in its automatic time section and time slot. And it usually occurs in those cases in which, after returning from a trip to a country in which we decided to deactivate the mobile network so as not to incur extra expenses in the bill of the month, we chose to set the time manually.

Messages sent at different times. "Srcset =" https: https: //d500.epimg.net/t.gif 200w
Messages sent at different times.

That is, something like you travel to the US, put the time of Los Angeles on the iPhone, or the Android phone manually and when you return you completely forget to recover the previous configuration. In these cases the smartphone recovers coverage in Spain but, by leaving that option as is, it affects everything you do with him, which will appear at nine hours less.

As WhatsApp warns on its support page, they recommend that we use “the Automatic configuration or the one provided by the network to set the date and time “, since then we will not have to worry. So we go to the configuration menu of the phone and select it, to avoid that the other contact with whom we are talking does not understand anything of what is happening or why they receive messages five hours apart.

