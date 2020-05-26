How to find possible habitable exoplanets? Thanks to the color of their surfaces

To assist experts in the search for habitable exoplanets, Cornell astronomers developed a practical model which they call "environmental color decoder". In a nutshell, they looked at how planetary surfaces in habitable areas of distant solar systems can influence the climate on these worlds.

The team says that light reflected on the planet's surface plays a role in the general climate and also in the detectable spectra of Earth-like planets. Scientists combined the details of the color of the planet's surface and the light of its star to calculate a "climate". A rocky planet, of black basalt, for example absorbs light well and would be very hot.

However, if sand or clouds were present on the surface, the planet would be colder. A planet that has vegetation and surrounds a red dwarf star, however, would have cold temperatures due to the reflectance of the planet. The color of the planet, therefore, can mitigate part of the energy emitted by its host star.

The clouds of a planet or the color of its parent star can significantly change the climate of the planet. In the near future, scientists will have more powerful tools available that will allow them to collect data to test a catalog of climate forecasts. Exists an important interaction between the color of the surface of an exoplanet and the light of the star that radiates it, and these effects, among many things, can help scientists in the search for a possible extraterrestrial life.