Latest newsTop Stories
Updated:

How to find possible habitable exoplanets? Thanks to the color of their surfaces

By Brian Adam
0
0

Most Viewd

MobileBrian Adam - 0

The best Android smartphones between 300 and 500 euros in May 2020

May 2020 is a very interesting month for the smartphone market: several intriguing devices between 300 and 500 euros...
Read more
Latest newsBrian Adam - 0

Antarctica is turning green, Here is the reason why

Colour changes in Antarctica often occur. Not long ago, in fact, the snow turned blood red due to microscopic...
Read more
AppsBrian Adam - 0

How to install APK applications on your Android TV, the easiest way

It does not matter if the device is a television or a multimedia player for TV: if you have...
Read more
AppsBrian Adam - 0

How to clear WhatsApp cache

To always have the maximum performance of WhatsApp on your cell phone, here we show you how to clean...
Read more
AndroidBrian Adam - 0

Huawei Mate Xs Review: beautiful and unbelievable

Huawei's first folding smartphone to arrive in Italy is designed for technology enthusiasts and able to amaze from the...
Read more
AndroidBrian Adam - 0

OnePlus, Xiaomi, OPPO and other companies join forces: here’s what to do

The world of smartphones is very competitive and it is therefore not very simple to see competing companies collaborate...
Read more
AndroidBrian Adam - 0

The best top-of-the-range Android smartphones in May 2020

May 2020 continues to prove to be a very interesting month in terms of Android smarpthone releases: we analyze...
Read more
CybersecurityBrian Adam - 0

You can now download the ISO of Windows 10 May 2020 Update

Windows 10 2004 (20H1), the first major update of the operating system already has an official name. It will...
Read more
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

How to find possible habitable exoplanets? Thanks to the color of their surfaces

To assist experts in the search for habitable exoplanets, Cornell astronomers developed a practical model which they call "environmental color decoder". In a nutshell, they looked at how planetary surfaces in habitable areas of distant solar systems can influence the climate on these worlds.

The team says that light reflected on the planet's surface plays a role in the general climate and also in the detectable spectra of Earth-like planets. Scientists combined the details of the color of the planet's surface and the light of its star to calculate a "climate". A rocky planet, of black basalt, for example absorbs light well and would be very hot.

However, if sand or clouds were present on the surface, the planet would be colder. A planet that has vegetation and surrounds a red dwarf star, however, would have cold temperatures due to the reflectance of the planet. The color of the planet, therefore, can mitigate part of the energy emitted by its host star.

The clouds of a planet or the color of its parent star can significantly change the climate of the planet. In the near future, scientists will have more powerful tools available that will allow them to collect data to test a catalog of climate forecasts. Exists an important interaction between the color of the surface of an exoplanet and the light of the star that radiates it, and these effects, among many things, can help scientists in the search for a possible extraterrestrial life.

More Articles Like This

Bathing water quality at beaches around the country is improving says Environmental Protection Agency

Community Brian Adam - 0
Bathing water quality at beaches around the country continues to improve, says a new report from the Environmental Protection Agency. The report states that over...
Read more

The number of patients with Covid 19 in the country’s Hospitals is declining

Community Brian Adam - 0
The latest figures show that the number of patients with Covid 19 in the country's hospitals is declining. Overnight there were 501 people with the...
Read more

Talks begin again this morning in a bid to form a new Government

Latest news Brian Adam - 0
Talks between Fianna Fáil, Fine Gael and the Green Party are resumed this morning in an attempt to form a new Government. It is...
Read more

Ó Cúiv fears that a new coalition would stop the new Galway road

Latest news Brian Adam - 0
Next autumn the Public Hearing on the new road around Galway city is set to begin again ...
Read more

Bionic eye project realized: capable of seeing in the dark and at greater distances

Ai News Brian Adam - 0
It might sound like science fiction, but a group of scientists claims to have created a project bionic eye that could overcome the sensitivity...
Read more

Nowhere left for Irish and the Gaeltacht in the Houses of the Oireachtas

Latest news Brian Adam - 0
It is not the intention to discuss Irish or Gaeltacht affairs in the Dáil until a new Government is established Irish speakers often claim that...
Read more
Latest newsBrian Adam - 0

How to find possible habitable exoplanets? Thanks to the color of their surfaces

To assist experts in the search for habitable exoplanets, Cornell astronomers developed a practical model which they call "environmental...
Read more
Community

Bathing water quality at beaches around the country is improving says Environmental Protection Agency

Brian Adam - 0
Bathing water quality at beaches around the country continues to improve, says a new report from the Environmental Protection Agency. The report states that over...
Read more
Community

The number of patients with Covid 19 in the country’s Hospitals is declining

Brian Adam - 0
The latest figures show that the number of patients with Covid 19 in the country's hospitals is declining. Overnight there were 501 people with the...
Read more
Android

The Samsung Galaxy A41 arrives in Spain: official price and availability

Brian Adam - 0
The renewal of the Samsung Galaxy A40 and Galaxy A40s came a couple of months ago, and it is now when it...
Read more
Latest news

Talks begin again this morning in a bid to form a new Government

Brian Adam - 0
Talks between Fianna Fáil, Fine Gael and the Green Party are resumed this morning in an attempt to form a new Government. It is...
Read more
Game Reviews

Minecraft Dungeons, analysis: a missed opportunity

Brian Adam - 0
We analyze in depth Minecraft Dungeons, the arrival of the saga to a new genre. Execution fails by failing to make simplicity a virtue. Minecraft...
Read more
Computing

Interview with Giampiero Savorelli of HP, from the lockdown to the notebook market

Brian Adam - 0
We interviewed Giampiero Savorelli, HP's Personal Systems Southern Europe Category Director, who told us about the notebook market. Italy is now emerging from the most...
Read more

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY