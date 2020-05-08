How to export chats in the version of WhatsApp for iPhone

Save conversations that you want to keep as a memory.

It seems a little absurd that two applications such as WhatsApp on iPhone and Android have so many differences in operation. Surely we are currently paying for the original design, which was not too uniform, so some options are on different menus. And we are not talking about just one, there are quite a few examples.

One of them is export those chats that, for whatever reason, we want to store individually. A history of the conversations held and that we can safely store on any device to open it in the future to remind that person who is no longer there, or that other that we were promised and here we are still waiting … In addition, we can do it with or without the attachments.

It is not a backup

It is important to say that when we talk about exporting chats we don’t mean to make a backup. That function what it does is save all the chats of all the contacts and store them in a cloud for future WhatsApp recoveries. Either because we have voluntarily changed devices or because after a fatal accident, we are forced to migrate to another iPhone.

Export WhatsApp chats on iOS.

So if you are sick of seeing tutorials that explain how to export WhatsApp conversations and only refer to the Android method, Here we leave you the iPhone. Which is apparently easier because to do them we will have to start by going to the chat, individual or group, that we want to save.

Once inside, click on the name of the group or contact, to go to the screen with all the details. We scroll down to the bottom until we see the option “Export chat” (be careful not to give “Empty chat” by mistake), so a new menu will appear where you can choose two possibilities: Attach all the files that have been sent (photos, videos, GIFs, documents and audio notes) or not, just the text, which will take up infinitely less space.

To give you an idea of ​​the difference in weight in the resulting compressed file, a group chat, with between six and eight participants, who is one year old and with a certain hustle of messages, photos and videos, could take up to 1.5GB, while exporting only the text conversations remains in a few 550Kb.

After choosing what we want to save and what not, WhatsApp will ask us how to share that ZIP file. We have already told you that if you include photos and videos, the best way to export it is through a cloud: Dropbox, Drive, OneDrive, etc. If it is just text, sending it by email will help you.