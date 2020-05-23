How to enable tab grouping in Chrome for Android

Coming soon to the PC version of the browser Chrome It will allow us to group the tabs by groups with names and colors, a new way to organize the tabs that we are still waiting for on Android.

Google announced in September last year that Chrome tab pool would come to Android in a matter of weeks, but months have passed and we have not heard again, but we don’t have to wait any longer if we want from today organize tabs into groups.





Group tabs in Chrome for Android

To be able to organize our tabs in groups through our Android device, we only have to activate a hidden function called Tab Groups. For this we have to follow these simple steps:

In the address bar type Chrome: // flags and press enter. Find the experimental function Tab Groups (# enable-tab-groups) and activate it (Enabled). Restart the browser by tapping Relaunch Now for the changes to be saved. If the group tabs have not been activated you can force them by clearing the cache of the Chrome application from the system settings.

Once the changes have been applied, you will see how the view of the open tabs has now changed to one grid view. Now you can drag one tab over another to create a group. Then you can add more tabs to the group by dragging more tabs or opening new tabs directly from the group. When we open a tab we will see a lower bar with all the tabs of this group showing the favicon of each website.

At the moment, Chrome for Android only allows grouping tabs, does not allow adding names or colors as it will allow versions for Windows, MacOS, Linux and Chrome OS. It is unknown whether these developments will also reach mobile phones.