Tech NewsAppsEditor's PickTech GiantsGoogle
Updated:

How to easily erase your visited places history on Google Maps

By Brian Adam
0
0

Most Viewd

Editor's PickBrian Adam -

Adidas and Nike together against racism: historic retweet on Twitter!

Nike and Adidas go down together to fight racism. The two clothing brands joined in memory of George Floyd,...
Read more
AndroidBrian Adam -

Android smartphones, uninstall these apps: dangerous spyware discovered

Here we go again: after the huge list last time, security experts have discovered others applications downloadable from the...
Read more
EntertainmentBrian Adam -

Netflix secret codes in 2020 (updated list)

Sometimes it is difficult to find something that we really want to see on Netflix, but with these secret...
Read more
How to?Brian Adam -

5 super WhatsApp tips that maybe you did not know

5 super WhatsApp tips. Photo: Writing WhatsApp It allows you to communicate instantly with friends and colleagues, it is surely...
Read more
AndroidBrian Adam -

Xiaomi Redmi Display 1A official: a PC monitor under 80 euros per exchange

The "hot week" of Xiaomi / Redmi, which also saw the announcement of several devices concerning our country, is...
Read more
AndroidBrian Adam -

MediaWorld, Xiaomi Redmi 8 with 5000 mAh on offer at the lowest price

After describing the discount on the HP gaming notebook with GTX 1650 video card, let's go back to dealing...
Read more
Game ReviewsBrian Adam -

Maneater, analysis. The killer shark crying out for revenge

We analyzed Maneater's sandbox game for PC, which stood out at E3 a couple of years ago. Many of us...
Read more
ComputingBrian Adam -

Apple prepares news on the screens of the iPad Pro and MacBook

Apple is always working to offer new products that optimize both the use by users and the cost of...
Read more
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

When they tell us that in June we will have to use applications to facilitate the monitoring of coronavirus cases to avoid infections, many talks about privacy, that if they collect data or that our fingerprint will be monitored by someone who will have access to our information. Well, what do we think that Google Maps detects and stores every square centimetre we travel around the planet and that also knows who we are, who we are with and who we know?

We will not say that one exempts the other from blame, but It is curious that we do not stop to think about all that intimacy that we have renounced for carrying a mobile phone in hand. So there is still time to leave the iPhone in the drawer and go outside bare-chested, without any screen to look at or consult anything.

Delete your visited places

Even so, if we prefer to continue with the mobile in our pocket, We have an option that has recently arrived in Google Maps and that will allow us to rest a little calmer, although it forces us to carry out an iron routine of constant deletion of those sites we have been to and which are adding to the history that the app stores day after day.

So we are going to remove those places that are part of our timeline And that, for reasons that we are not going to enter, you do not want them to appear in the timeline of your Google Maps. So we go to the app and click on our account icon at the top right.

Delete history of visited places.

Then We choose the option of “Your chronology” and we will see a whole string of options and alternatives. We are left with the tab “Visited sites” to bring up the last ones we have been to recently. Although in our case, there are places that we have gone through during the walks allowed in the confinement that he has interpreted as visits.

Now we are going to the option of the three horizontal points of that place that we are going to eliminate and a new pop-up window will appear at the bottom (or in the center of the screen if it is Android) with three alternatives. We are left with the second one, which is “Delete all visits”. From that moment on, there will be no trace of that place. As if you didn’t know him. Sorry, how did you tell me that hotel was called?

More Articles Like This

Slowdown of the iPhones: Apple has paid a fine of 10 million Euros in Italy

Apple Brian Adam -
Some documents discovered by SetteBit and published on Twitter have revealed that Apple paid a 10 million euro fine in Italy for slowing down...
Read more

What are and how to manage smart downloads on Netflix

Apps Brian Adam -
Netflix has been adding for a few weeks major changes that have been accelerated during the confinement period and that explosion of hours of...
Read more

The new TikTok boss will have to make his way to Washington

Latest news Brian Adam -
Kevin Mayer will have to learn some new moves if he wants to succeed as the new CEO of China's TikTok. The outgoing executive...
Read more

Premiere series and movies on Amazon Prime Video in June 2020

Entertainment Brian Adam -
If we had to make a ranking of the platforms that debut most every month, of course Amazon Prime Video would not be among...
Read more

New movies and series coming to Netflix in June 2020

Entertainment Brian Adam -
Netflix faces June as the first of the months in which, its users, partially return to normal after the March confinements, April and...
Read more

How to access your last five Google searches from your mobile

Editor's Pick Brian Adam -
Surely it has happened to you on some occasion that you have found information that has particularly interested you and that, when telling others,...
Read more
AppsBrian Adam -

How to easily erase your visited places history on Google Maps

When they tell us that in June we will have to use applications to facilitate the monitoring of coronavirus...
Read more
Car Tech

VW and Daimler squeeze the throttle of the electric car in China

Brian Adam -
Volkswagen will become the largest shareholder of Chinese battery supplier Gotion High-Tech, with 27%, worth more than 1 billion euros, in addition to buying...
Read more
Amazon

Amazon wants to take the lead when the autonomous car arrives

Brian Adam -
Jeff Bezos' interest in adding autonomous vehicles to the Amazon.com business list may have long-established players concerned. The fear would be that the $...
Read more
Apple

Slowdown of the iPhones: Apple has paid a fine of 10 million Euros in Italy

Brian Adam -
Some documents discovered by SetteBit and published on Twitter have revealed that Apple paid a 10 million euro fine in Italy for slowing down...
Read more
Top Stories

600,000 followers of a 16-year-old math and science teacher

Brian Adam -
New York: In the lockdown, people are wasting their time watching useless videos on YouTube and Tik Tak, but a young teacher has...
Read more
Latest news

The discovery of a new Pakistani species of sharp-toothed fish has been named after a witch

Brian Adam -
Michigan: Today, a type of fish called anchovy is common in the oceans around the world. But the millions of years old fossils found...
Read more
Apps

What are and how to manage smart downloads on Netflix

Brian Adam -
Netflix has been adding for a few weeks major changes that have been accelerated during the confinement period and that explosion of hours of...
Read more

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY