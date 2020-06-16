How to easily add icons to your Microsoft Word documents

There are many ways to convey an idea: write all the necessary words, or use a small icon that summarizes it quickly and effectively. There is a reason that emoticons have become almost a universal language, with which we can all communicate, no matter what language we speak, to convey a state of mind or whatever.

So when we’re writing a report for work, or a project for college, nothing like enliven in the meantime text with a good icon that makes it clear what we are talking about. Either to separate an enumeration of options, or to head an entire section, icons are a resource that offer dynamism in reading.

Do you know how to add them?

The great advantage of Microsoft Word is that not only do you have the option to add icons, but you also have a fairly extensive library of possibilities, divided by categories depending on what we are looking for. There are animals, bugs, faces, celebrations, sports, buildings, dinosaurs and dozens of other categories that cover all imaginable themes.

Icon menu in Microsoft Word.

As well, to add an icon to a text what you have to do is place the cursor at the point where you want to locate it. First of all, warn that these objects behave like the images we insert, that is, they occupy more than one line, we can adjust their size and configure trimming parameters around them. Once said, we return to Word and click on the “Insert” tab.

Icon categories in Microsoft Word.

A new graphic menu will open with options such as “Images”, “Online Images”, “Shapes” and then “Icons”. Pressing there a window will appear, which is the one you have just above, with the categories in the left column, and the icons available in each one on the right. Choose the one that best suits the job you are doing, and select by clicking on the “Insert” button.

Now you just have to define the size it will have and adjust the placement to place it next to the first line text that refers to the content of the icon. You can repeat this procedure as many times as you want to fill the Microsoft 365 predefined images document (previously known as Office 365).

Another advantage of these Microsoft 365 icons is that We can not only change the size and position, but also the color, through the “Fill” button that you will have in the “Design” tab, the same place where you modify the colors of the letters and the background of the text.