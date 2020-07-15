How to download apps from Google Play that are not available in your country with Aurora Store

Google Play has millions of applications, although not all appear on your list. Developers can choose to have apps only appear for certain available or in certain regions. If you are elsewhere, it does not appear in the search and if you enter from the direct link, it tells you that this item is not available in your country.

If you are trying to download an application or game from Google Play and this message appears, there are several things you can do: download and install the APK, change the account (if you are in that country temporarily) or use the Aurora Store to get what best of both worlds: Download applications from Google Play without geographical restrictions.

1. Install Aurora Store

For our example, we will try to download Google Fi, the official Google application for your data plans and calls in the United States. Google only offers these services in the United States, so the application does not appear in Google Play accounts from other countries. If you enter from its link, it shows you the error of “This application is not compatible with any of your devices” on the Google Play website and “This item is not available in your country” in the Google Play app.

To overcome this obstacle, you will need to install Aurora Store, an alternative to Google Play that serves as an unofficial client. That is, what you download from Aurora Store comes from Google Play. You can download Aurora Store from its official website. Just make sure you download Aurora Store and not Aurora-Droid, which instead of using Google Play, does it from F-Droid.

The configuration you will need to carry out is minimal. Aurora Store allows you log in anonymously, without using any Google account. After granting the necessary permissions, you can start downloading applications, although the applications that are not available in your region will continue to appear in the search engine, as you can see in the screenshot above.

2. Prepare Google Play links

Now comes the tricky part: even if it does not appear in the search engine, Aurora Store can download the application as long as you enter through the link of the same. The problem is that the most normal thing is that you have configured the Google Play app so that open google play links automatically.

You can change this in the section Google Play app information. Tap Open by default and tap Clear defaults or, if you prefer, tap on Open supported links in this app and it changes to Always ask.

Once this is done, when you click on a link to a Google Play application, the window will appear so that choose which application you want to open it with. The trick is to choose Aurora Store and not Google Play.

3. Download and install

All you need is to send yourself a direct link for the application on Google Play to any application that allows you to click on it. Choose to open it with Aurora Store and now you can press the Install button to download and install it on your mobile, wherever you are.

The application will be downloaded and then you can start your installation. Remember that even if an application is installed, it does not have to work properly, as it could contain additional checks in the application or prevent you from creating an account and registering in other regions, such as Zao.