How to download and configure the Immuni app on iOS and Android

By Brian Adam
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

How to download and configure the Immuni app on iOS and Android

With the release of the Immuni app for iOS and Android, which took place yesterday, the new phase of the health emergency has officially started. How to configure it and where to download it from Coronavirus contact tracing client? We have prepared a short guide that explains everything.

Where do you download Immuni for iOS and Android

Immune is available yesterday on the iOS and Android stores, and of course, it’s free. Here are the only links to download:

A version for Huawei’s App Gallery is also on the way, which will be important especially for all the devices of the Chinese company without Google Services.

In terms of compatibility, Immuni on iOS can be installed on iPhone models that support iOS 13.5 and later, then iPhone 11, 11 Pro, 11 Pro Max, Xr, Xs, Xs Max, X, SE (2nd generation), 8, 8 Plus, 7, 7 Plus, 6s, 6s Plus, SE (1st generation).

For Android, version 6 Marshmallow or higher and Google Play Services version 20.18.13 are required.

How the Immuni app is configured

Once installed, just open the application and follow the instructions that appear on the screen.

Sara request the province and region of residence, but also the activation of notifications. Immuni does not require GPS but only Bluetooth LE and communicates exclusively through notifications and not via SMS or calls.

At the end of the procedure, you will find yourself in the main Immuni screen which will show “active service” or “inactive service”, depending on the settings chosen.

