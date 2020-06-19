Tech NewsHow to?Windows
Updated:

How to disable Windows Defender notifications

By Brian Adam
0
0

Most Viewd

AppsBrian Adam -

How to become a woman or a man with the FaceApp application

The fashion for gender change photographs has returned thanks to an application that not only makes transformation simple, but...
Read more
AppsBrian Adam -

5 apps in addition to FaceApp with which you can transform your photos

There is something that nobody has told you about FaceApp and how it can use your information, so here...
Read more
AppsBrian Adam -

Whatsapp: group calls and video calls are also arriving on PC

A few days after the first rumours about the super update for Whatsapp, which will mark the arrival of...
Read more
Latest newsBrian Adam -

Wirecard CEO faces final judgment

Wirecard faces its particular doomsday. The German payments company valued at 12.4 billion euros has rejected accusations of...
Read more
AppsBrian Adam -

Do you want to know who saw your WhatsApp profile photo?

With this incredible Android trick, you will discover who of your contacts has seen your WhatsApp profile over and...
Read more
AppsBrian Adam -

Google integrates Meet within Gmail for Android: video calls a click away

Google is making it clear how it wants the final picture to be painted by its messaging apps and...
Read more
Editor's PickBrian Adam -

Earth and Venus meet in this magnificent photo taken from Mars

Curiosity is a mission that - initially - was to last two years, but almost eight have passed. The...
Read more
EntertainmentBrian Adam -

Netflix secret codes in 2020 (updated list)

Sometimes it is difficult to find something that we really want to see on Netflix, but with these secret...
Read more
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

Windows Defender is the default antivirus or security tool in Windows 10. A software that for many is more than enough to be protected from the main threats that circulate on the network, although it may be accompanied by other antivirus or third-party tools. The truth is that the fact of being free and coming pre-installed with the latest version of Microsoft’s operating system has meant that many users have given it a chance. Without going into a debate about their level of protection, there is something that can annoy users, their continuous notifications. So we are going to show how to disable Windows Defender notifications in a few simple steps.

The fact that it is the security tool integrated in Windows 10, means that we are protected from the first moment and that it shows us notifications on the desktop or activity center whenever it detects any risk to our team. However, there are many other Windows Defender and Windows 10 Firewall notifications they can be annoying and just informative.

Like any security tool, Windows 10 antivirus will send us notifications with critical information about the status and security of the device when it detects a threat and must act accordingly to avoid being infected. However, Windows Defender shows by default another series of informative notifications that do not require any action and that we can avoid as we will show below.

Forget about annoying Windows Defender notifications

As soon as you turn on the computer, the security tool starts to be protected from the first moment. This causes us to see the Windows Defender icon in the system tray, which will be shown with a white check in a green circle if everything is fine. To enter the settings and disable the Windows Defender notifications these are the steps to follow:

  • We click on the security tool icon in the system tray. We can also type Windows Defender in the search box on the taskbar and click on the result.
  • Once there, we have to click on the icon of the gear shown at the bottom of the left panel. Below all menu options.

Windows Defender

  • Now we look at the section Notifications and we click on Manage notifications.
  • This will show us a page within the Windows Defender settings where we will find the settings for virus and threat protection notifications, account protection notifications and Firewall and network protection notifications.
  • Within Virus and threat protection notifications we can choose to disable the switch Get Informative notifications or simply disable those that show information about recent activity and scan results, those that are displayed when threats are detected even though no action is required, or those that are displayed simply to inform us that certain files or activities have been blocked.
  • Similarly, we can do with Windows Defender notifications regarding the account protection, being able to deactivate them completely through the switch or deactivate those that have to do with the problems of Windows Hello or dynamic blocking independently.
  • The Firewall notifications we can deactivate them in the same way. We have a switch to disable them completely or we can disable the Firewall of the domain, private or public respectively.

In summary, we can see that within the configuration of Windows Defender notifications, the security tool distinguishes between three types, the informative from Windows 10’s own antivirus, those that have to do with the account protection and those of Firewall.

Within the informative, we find the option to deactivate the notifications that have to do simply with the results of the analyzes or exams we carried out by the tool recently. These notifications only show us information on whether any threats have been detected, the number of files analyzed, etc.

We can also disable those that appear when Windows Defender has detected a threat and the tool itself has ordered to get rid of it without us having to intervene in anything. And the other type of notifications within this section are those that appear when the antivirus has blocked any suspicious file or activity.

Notifications about account protection or Windows Firewall are less frequent, however, we can also send them by deactivating the general switch or choosing from the options it gives us if there are any of them that we want to continue showing whenever necessary.

More Articles Like This

The Samsung Galaxy A51 5G lands: official price and availability

Android Brian Adam -
In mid-December, Samsung officially unveiled the Galaxy A51, a new mid-range model with Quad rear camera and 6.5-inch AMOLED screen. That terminal ended up...
Read more

With this Google camera you can take photos with all the sensors of the phone

Apps Brian Adam -
One of the best-known developers within the Gcam scene, Urnyx05, implements a remarkable feature in his latest versions of the camera app: the possibility...
Read more

Google Maps includes an ‘almost AR’ for Street View

Apps Brian Adam -
Augmented reality is here to stay and the big tech companies seem to have clear that many of their tools are going that way....
Read more

He falls off the ladder because of the wind: Apple Watch calls 911 and saves his life

Apple Brian Adam -
There Apple Watch drop detection feature he literally saved the life of a 92-year-old American farmer from Nebraska who fell off the ladder due...
Read more

117 offers Google Play: applications and games free and with great discounts for a short time

Apps Brian Adam -
It is already Friday and that means that it touches what it touches: free or discounted apps, games and icon packs to fill your...
Read more

How to know if the Internet works correctly on your Xiaomi mobile with MIUI

Apps Brian Adam -
Xiaomi's mobiles include countless applications and services in their personalized layer, MIUI. And one of those functions is to check the network, an integrated...
Read more

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY