How to detect if a WhatsApp photo is false, here we tell you

To avoid fake news on WhatsApp or meet “fake” people, there are three tricks that will help you detect them easily and quickly.

2. TinEye

This other page also serves to detect edited photos of WhatsApp, but unlike the previous one, its operation is different. Your job is to find images identical to the one you are looking for on the internet and find the origin of the fake photo.

A very useful tool when it comes to old news or old images with new information. In addition, you can use it from your smartphone or computer. If you want to try it just enter this link.

3. EXIFdata

The last option is EXIFdata, a page where you can upload a photo and see its hidden data or metadata. Here you will see its original resolution, with which camera it was taken, the code of the file, if it was edited in some type of software and all that information that is not visible to the naked eye.

Enter this link and discover who made the photo or if he retouched it, of all those that you think are false.

With these tools you will no longer fall back on fake news through WhatsApp; an app that allows you to be in constant communication with your family and friends.

Do not hesitate to share this information with your family, especially with that aunt who always shares fake news in the family group. It will be information that will thank you.