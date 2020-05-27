How to delete multiple visited sites from the Google Maps timeline

If you configure it this way, Google takes good note of all the sites you visit and saves them in the timeline. This information can be consulted later to remember where you were and to offer you personalized experiences and recommendations, although sometimes you will prefer that some visits are not saved on Google Maps.

Since the existence of the Google Maps timeline, it has been possible to delete specific entries from the list, although now it is possible delete multiple sites with one stroke, without having to go one by one. This novelty was announced alongside Google Maps incognito mode, although users had not been activated until now.





I haven't been here, Google

The function of deleting visited sites in Google Maps is very easy to use, although the most difficult thing is to find where this is. list of places, especially after the application has moved most of the sections in the latest updates.

To see this list, you must enter Your chronology, available in the menu that opens by tapping on your account profile picture. Then go to the tab Sites and enter one of the categories or tap on See all visited sites, very bottom.

Above all, in the list of sites, you must press the button To select, which will activate the checkboxes next to each site. You will then be able to select as many sites as you want, as long as they are less than 200. If you touch the box above all, you can select them all.

Finally, tap on the trash icon to erase all selected sites with one stroke. You will receive a warning window that shows you how many sites you are going to delete, as well as indicating that even if the site is not shown, it will continue to show that you were in the area. If you agree, press Remove. There is no undo, so deleted sites will disappear forever.

This multiple selection mode is very useful if you want to clean up multiple sites that you visited at any time or area. If you only want to delete a place, you can use the menu of the three points next to its name to choose Delete all visits. However, to delete a site you can also do it from its normal information in Google Maps, expanding the "You went there …" section and pressing Remove.