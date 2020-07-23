How to define a new area of ​​interest in Google Maps this holidays

Google Maps is an application that we use all year round, and whether we like it or not, we end up moulding it to our day-to-day routine: we leave home, go to work, return in the afternoon to pick up the dwarves, or stay with friends and, finally, we pick up again at our house until the next day.

In addition, due to the way it has to learn from our habits, Google Maps is modifying the advice and data it offers us, in such a way that they end up unavoidably adapting to the place in which we live: the town, the province and the autonomous community. But of course, summer arrives and there are the odd weeks that we decide to change the air, what do we do?

We are going to define new areas of interest

That dependency that Google Maps is forging day by day from our usual place of residence we can suspend it with a function that we have available in the app for both iOS and Android, and that allows us to tell the platform that, for a few days, it does not offer us so many tips or restaurant recommendations of the place where we live, but rather to where we are going to spend the holidays.

Set up new areas of interest in Google Maps.

In this way, It is possible to define what Google Maps calls “Zones that interest you” and that we can add or delete as convenient. What are we going to Huelva for a week? Well, we tell the app to offer us notifications from that place. That we go somewhere else? Well, we delete the area that we have created and add the next one that we plan to visit.

Choose a new area of ​​interest on Google Maps.

To do it you just have to go to the “News” tab, which you will see at the bottom right. Next we are going to touch on the three horizontal points that you will see at the top right. On the menu that will appear, select “Manage for you”. You will end up in a new screen where it will be possible to add that area that interests you.

By last, A map will appear on the screen that you can zoom in or out to select the new area of ​​interest. Say that this function is similar to downloading maps offline since, when you have fine-tuned all that portion of territory, you will only have to click on the “Accept” button so that Google Maps begins to offer news, news and data that you They could be of help during vacation days. Obviously, if later we want to delete that place that we have defined, you just have to go back to the same menu and delete that selection and, very important, to carry out this process, we recommend doing it when you are already at the destination.