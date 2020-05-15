Friday, May 15, 2020
How to customize the message tone of a contact on WhatsApp

By Brian Adam
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

If you want to distinguish when a WhatsApp message has arrived with an original tone, this is the simple trick to achieve it within the app.

(Photo: Writing)

WhatsApp It has become the most used instant messaging app in the world, especially now that everyone stays at home and it is necessary to keep in touch with family and friends. And although WhatsApp It is usually very basic in its functions, there are some tricks that perhaps you did not know, such as being able to change the tone of the message or call.

In order to differentiate yourself from other applications and notifications, WhatsApp it has its own message tone that distinguishes between Android and iOS. However, you also have the option of adding the tone you like best; A useful tool for when you are with friends or in places with many people and a WhatsApp message sounds, and you do not know if it is yours or someone else’s.

WhatsApp how to change the message tone

 

This simple trick does not need you to leave the app, in WhatsApp You find all the steps that we will share with you here, to continue enjoying sending and receiving messages; taking advantage of that with your Friend Kit you have unlimited social networks

For Android:

There is the option to customize the message tone of a specific contact so that you know that it is when a message arrives. Or, completely change all message tones equally, which here we share the step by step:

1. Press the three dots icon at the top right
2. Choose the option Adjustments on the menu
3. Once inside, identify the option Notifications and click on it
4. Now go to the section of Messages and then to Notification tone
5. A list of available ringtones on your phone will appear, choose your favorite and you’re done.

Whatsapp how to change message tone

Whatsapp how to change message tone
(Photo: Screenshot WhatsApp)

For iOS:

The procedure for iOS is similar, just pay attention:

1. On the main screen of WhatsApp, tap on the option Setting which is below right
2. Now select Notifications to change the tone
3. Choose the option Messages and then Sound
4. Here you can modify the Message Notifications and Group Notifications
5. Select one of the two and the list of available tones will appear on your phone
6. Once you choose your favorite, press save and ready

Whatsapp how to change message tone

Whatsapp how to change message tone

Now you can distinguish your messages from WhatsApp from among the others, placing your favorite tone. But, if you want to be even more original, you can use apps like Notification Ringtones or Ringtones for Messages to download some fun and use them within your WhatsApp. Don’t hesitate to try!

