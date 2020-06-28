MobileAndroidReviewsGadget ReviewsTech News
Updated:

How to create your own dials or watchfaces for an Amazfit watch

By Brian Adam
0
0

Most Viewd

How to?Brian Adam -

How to activate the "private mode" of WhatsApp?

Now you can hide all the WhatsApp conversations on your cell phone to the maximum. Photo: Writing WhatsApp is an ideal...
Read more
Corona VirusBrian Adam -

A new species of velvet spider has been discovered that recalls the colors of the Batman Joker

A new species of spider has been discovered, very elusive, which thanks to the colours of the back that...
Read more
EntertainmentBrian Adam -

Netflix secret codes in 2020 (updated list)

Sometimes it is difficult to find something that we really want to see on Netflix, but with these secret...
Read more
Corona VirusBrian Adam -

Coronavirus: the CDC recognizes three new symptoms as an indicator of infection

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention added three new symptoms attributable to a possible Coronavirus infection, which...
Read more
AppsBrian Adam -

How to become a woman or a man with the FaceApp application

The fashion for gender change photographs has returned thanks to an application that not only makes transformation simple, but...
Read more
Latest newsBrian Adam -

New agency announced and Gaeltacht under new division by Catherine Martin

The responsibility for the Gaeltacht and the Irish language has been placed under the longest-standing and most responsible department...
Read more
Space techBrian Adam -

Elon Musk shows the Starship tanks: that’s what you didn’t notice

Following the Starship SN7 tank test, which was detonated a few days ago to understand how far you can...
Read more
ComputingBrian Adam -

In Italy we have some of the most powerful supercomputers in the world: here are the ones

We have already spoken on these pages of the Japanese supercomputer Fugaku, the fastest in the world. However, the...
Read more
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

One of the advantages of having a smartwatch is that you can change its appearance almost completely by changing the dial (also known as watch faces). In the specific case of Amazfit smartwatches, from its application, you can install dozens of spheres And that’s not to mention unofficial places with even more designs, like AmazfitWatchfaces.

Dials for Amazfit watches are not lacking, but if you have a specific idea you will need to roll up your sleeves. Creating dials for an Amazfit watch is not difficult, although it does require dedication and patience. Here we will see how you can create dials for your Amazfit smartwatch in three ways with different levels of difficulty and customization.

From the Amazfit app

Sphereamazfit

If you just you want to put a photo on your watch The easiest way to do it is with the official Amazfit application. This is the easiest method of giving your smartwatch a unique touch, although it has the disadvantage that customization is limited to the background image and is not available in an analogue version.

To create a personalized sphere, you must open the Amazfit application on your mobile. In the tab Profile, tap on your watch to open its options screen, where you must tap Watch appearance settings. Then touch Personalize.

Personalize

Now comes the fun part. Tap on change the background sphere to choose a background photo, which you can take with the camera or from any gallery application you have installed, such as Google Photos. Before proceeding, you can adjust the cropping of the photo.

Custom sphere

The application allows you to choose three locations for the time, which is superimposed on the image you have previously chosen. Choose the one you like the most and press the button Sync up, which will send your personalized dial to the smartwatch.

With ‘Amazfit Watchface Builder’

Amazfitto

If you want to create a totally personalized sphere instead of changing the background image, you will have to resort to third-party tools. Amazfit Watchface Builder is a web page to design watch faces for Amazfit watches with support for dials in WFZ format.

This is the case of the Amazfit Pace, Amazfit Stratos and Amazfit Verge, although the Amazfit catalogue increases frequently, so the list is not extensive. WFZ files are basically ZIP with images and XML files, so they are relatively easy to modify even without the help of any application. However, Amazfit Watchface Builder makes the process infinitely easier.

You will need to create an account, but otherwise, you can start creating your sphere right away. The best is that you can clone any sphere from its list to make modifications, which will be much faster than creating one totally from scratch.

Clone

This tool allows you to create a sphere by changing the parameters from the web browser. For this, you have several boxes in which you can adjust the position and design of the main elements that make up your sphere. They are as follows:

  • Watchface Info. the name of the sphere and its description.
  • Digital. Here you can choose the font, size and position to be used on the digital watch.
  • Background. The background image of the sphere.
  • Analog. The design of the clock hands for the hours, minutes and seconds, as well as the (optional) design of the crown. In the list, you can choose between several ready-to-use designs.
  • Widgets. It is a collection of elements ready to be included -or not- in the design of the dial, such as time, date, distance travelled or battery. You can also choose its position, but not its design.
Builder

Creating a custom sphere with Amazfit Watchface Builder takes some time, although with enough patience you can create something quite personalized without too much effort. When you’re done, press Download to download your sphere in format WFZ, which you can install on the smartwatch with the help of specialized tools, such as Amaztools.

With GTR Watch Face Editor

Gtrapp

Although you can technically create a completely custom sphere with an image editor and notepad, use applications like the GTR watch face editor by SashaCX75Available for Windows makes your task much easier. You can download this tool here.

With this application, you can create spheres for Amazfit GTR 42 or 47 mm, Amazfit GTS, Amazfit T-Rex and Amazfit Verge Lite. It is similar to the web application that we saw before, although it makes your task less easy (it does not help you with typography nor does it include any ready-to-use designs). You have more control over the outcome, though you must create everything from scratch. Luckily, you can also open a sphere you already have and edit it by pressing Unpack bin. Thus, you can open spheres downloaded from AmazfitWatchFaces.

Unpack

This will unzip the watch face into a folder on your hard drive, including the images used in it and the JSON file that includes directions on what is what and where they are located. Now comes the tricky part: modify the files to get the sphere of your dreams. The images are standard PNG files, so you can use them with any graphic editor you have installed.

In the application, all modifications must be made in the tab Editing, where there are different groups to configure the appearance of the elements of the sphere. For example, in the sphere that I downloaded, I have put the logo where the weather information was shown before, so in the tab Weather can i disable Activate so that the time is not displayed.

Activate

Each tab has its own options, but generally, you will have to choose the position of each element and what image is used for it. The images are numbered, so if the minute hand on your watch face uses image 26, you will have to edit the file 0026.png to modify it.

I will not lie to you, creating spheres with this application is not excessively easy, although it is easier than it seems at first. After you struggle with the options for a couple of days, you’re bound to start getting the hang of it. These are the following sections that you can configure:

  • Background. the background image of the sphere.
  • Time. Set the look of the digital clock. It can be disabled.
  • Give yourself. It allows you to add the date on the dial, with different options to show the day of the week, year and the like.
  • Days of progress. Shows the current day, but in graphical form.
  • Steps progress. A graph to show the steps.
  • Activity. Here you can add an indicator with steps, distance, pulse, calories and goals.
  • Status. Set the status icons (Bluetooth connection, Alarms, Lock, Do not disturb)
  • Battery. It allows you to include the clock battery as number, icons and graphics.
  • Analog clock. Here you set the appearance of the clock hands.
  • Weather. Here you can configure if the current time and temperature icon is displayed.
  • Shortcuts. You can include up to four shortcuts to directly open the step view, pulse, time or energy-saving mode when touching in a specific area.
  • Animation (beta). Experimental function to add animations in your sphere.

The good thing about this application is that it shows you a real-time preview of how your sphere looks with each change you make, so you can play around with the parameters to see what changes. In the background, in most cases, you will simply be changing X or Y coordinates on where a specific image is located.

Adjustments

With a lot of patience, creativity and an image editor, you can create a sphere completely in your image and likeness. Creating spheres is easy, although they look good is not so much. When you are satisfied with your creation, press Pack and compress bin to create a file that you can install on your Amazfit.

The application does not install the sphere, but you must use an application to transfer your face to the watch. On Android, a good alternative is Tools & Amazfit. To install a custom watch face with this application, you must go to the options tab and touch Install Custom, then choose the file you created with GTR Watch Face Editor.

More Articles Like This

Microsoft Edge and AdBlock don’t get along, that’s what happens

Apps Brian Adam -
Microsoft Edge and AdBlock don't seem to get along. After some reports from users, the company confirmed that the browser of the Redmond company...
Read more

Android endless racing games: the best ‘endless runner’ that we can find on Google Play

Android Brian Adam -
Despite the fact that in Google Play, and in many other digital game stores, we can easily find millions of available titles, not all...
Read more

Not only EarPods: Apple could remove the charger from the iPhone 12 package

Apple Brian Adam -
While the absence of the EarPods from the iPhone 12 package seems practically certain, today there is an indiscretion destined to be discussed for...
Read more

Amazon Discounts: Corsair Vengeance LPX 16GB DDR4 RAM on offer

Computing Brian Adam -
A few months after the last promotion, they return to offer Corsair Vengeance LPX RAM memories. To offer the discount is Amazon, which allows...
Read more

Sky renews its rights for Formula 1: the seasons 2021 and 2022 on pay TV

Sports Brian Adam -
A few days after WWE's farewell to Sky, pay-TV has announced that it has renewed for two more seasons the television rights for the...
Read more

Space Adventures will bring 2 tourists to the space station in 2023

Space tech Brian Adam -
The International Space Station has opened its "borders" to tourism. A US space tourism company, Space Adventures, booked two seats on a Russian Soyuz...
Read more

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY