Tech GiantsGoogleTech NewsHow to?
Updated:

How to create shortcuts to Google Assistant functions with Action Blocks

By Brian Adam
0
0

Most Viewd

Latest newsBrian Adam -

In the Alps the ice has turned pink and this is not good news

In the Alps, near the Presena glacier, on the Gavia pass and in other places, the ice is turning...
Read more
EntertainmentBrian Adam -

Netflix secret codes in 2020 (updated list)

Sometimes it is difficult to find something that we really want to see on Netflix, but with these secret...
Read more
ScienceBrian Adam -

Earth’s magnetic field could reverse 10 times faster than expected

Every few hundred thousand years or so, the Earth's magnetic field is reversed, changing its position: magnetic north becomes...
Read more
AppsBrian Adam -

Facebook dark mode reaches iOS and Android apps

The Facebook dark mode is now available for iOS and Android devices. Find out how to activate it. At last! Officially,...
Read more
Latest newsBrian Adam -

Electric windows to prevent traffic noise

Singapore: Unbearable traffic noise is felt in offices and homes on busy highways. Now, Singapore's engineers have successfully demonstrated...
Read more
ElectronicsBrian Adam -

Samsung Odyssey G7 Review: the ultra curved QLED gaming monitor

Samsung's new range of gaming monitors is cured in appearance and offers an excellent gaming experience, even at high...
Read more
Car TechBrian Adam -

The world’s cheapest electric car, priced at just 30 930

Beijing: The Chinese company has developed the world's cheapest car, which costs only 30 930 and can be ordered...
Read more
AppleBrian Adam -

Jeff Bezos ‘challenges’ Elon Musk: Amazon AWS targets the satellite business

What a day for the space sector. We have just told you on these pages of the imminent launch...
Read more
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

How to create shortcuts to Google Assistant functions with Action Blocks

Action Blocks is a fairly new Google application that has not finished gaining as much popularity as it could. It is a somewhat different tool that allows us to create shortcuts/widgets to Google Assistant functions. In other words, it avoids having to open the wizard and tell you the order, since it automates everything so that you only have to press a button.

So we are going to show you like a tutorial how Action Blocks works And how you can configure it to create shortcuts to Google Assistant functions, all at the touch of a button from the desktop of your Android phone.

How Action Blocks works

Action Blocks

Action Blocks is a very easy to use application. All we need to do is open it and click on ‘Create Action Block’. Although the application is in English, we can use it in a simple way in our mobile configured in Spanish, now you will see how. By giving the option that we have indicated, we will see a list of actions, specifically, the following.

  • Make a call
  • Make a video call
  • Send a text message
  • Play a video
  • Play music
  • Set an alarm
  • Create a custom action
  • More options

Among more options we find the possibility to turn on / off the lights that we have linked to the Assistant, adjust the house thermometer, open a calendar, create reminders, etc. Basically we can do whatever the Google Assistant can do, but all automated in one press.

Action Blocks allows you to execute the same voice commands that we say to Assistant, but through a quick shortcut on the desktop

We just have to click on the function that we want to configure, leave it to our liking and create the Action Block. Once created the app itself allows you to run a test so you can check if it works.

Action block

In case it works, we just have to add the widget to the desktop of our phone. When we click on it, the action will be executed, so we skip the step of invoking the Assistant, talking to him and doing what we ask.

More Articles Like This

15.6-inch Huawei MateBook D with 256GB SSD on offer on Amazon

Laptops Brian Adam -
Huawei's laptop, the 15.6-inch MateBook D, which in the version with 256 gigabyte SSD and 8 gigabytes of RAM can be purchased at a...
Read more

Windows 10, update 2004 not installed? Here is a possible cause

Microsoft Brian Adam -
After the message "Your device is not ready yet", there are further developments related to the story of the update to the 2004 version of...
Read more

Galaxy Watch 3, online leaks show new faces and new features

Android Brian Adam -
After the leaks that showed the possible design of the new Samsung Galaxy Watch 3, other interesting information came directly from the tipster Max...
Read more

Apple warns users against using webcam covers on MacBooks

Apple Brian Adam -
Apple has published a new support document in which it warns users against use of the covers and covers for the webcams included in the...
Read more

Interstellar travel could create new types of unknown human languages

Space tech Brian Adam -
For interstellar travel, the only possible solution is to build a ship capable of hosting multiple generations of human beings. Only in this way could...
Read more

The boundaries of our Solar System are really "strange" and we may have understood the reason

Space tech Brian Adam -
Over the years we have increasingly learned to understand our Solar System, also increasing our knowledge of the objects inside it. In the outermost...
Read more

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY