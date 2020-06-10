How to create custom lists on Twitter for Android

The lists have been on Twitter since time immemorial, but this is when they are receiving a little facelift to liven up the wait until Fleets, Twitter stories, are activated globally.

The latest version of Twitter allows you to customize your lists with an image similar to the one you can add to your Twitter profile. We will see how these new cover images are set up in a Twitter list and how you can add people to a list.

Create the list

The way of creating lists on Twitter has not changed since its inception. To create it you first need to go to the Lists, available on the Twitter side panel which you can access by swiping to the right or tapping on your profile photo at the top. In the list section, the lists you have created up to then appear, with the possibility of creating a new one with the floating button.

This is where you will appreciate changes if it has been a while since you created lists on Twitter with the application. You still need to enter a name for your list and an optional description, but it is included now a space to add a photo cover, just as you add it to your profile on this social network.

You can take a photo with the mobile camera or choose from the photos that you have stored in the mobile at that moment. After choosing a photo, tap cut it into two versions: one in the form of a rectangle as a banner and the other in a square, as a profile photo.

The list will show this photo at the top when you open it from the Lists section of the application, but not if you have set this list to the cover of Twitter, showing up then as a tab.

Another recent novelty of the lists, although it is not yet activated for all users, is that from the options button of a list you can choose if you want the tweets included in a list are not shown in your home Twitter, thus avoiding seeing them in duplicate.

Add members to the list

If you have never used Twitter lists in its official application, you may be confused at first about the method of adding content to that list. You cannot add members to the list from the edition of the same, but it is done from the Twitter profile of the account you want to add.

That is, to add someone to your newly created list you need to go to that person’s account, tap on the options button (the three dots) and choose to Add to list. Choose the list you have created below and you are ready to go.