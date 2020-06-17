Tech NewsHow to?Windows
How to create and configure alarm clocks in Windows 10

By Brian Adam
Although today’s mobile phones have also become the alarm clock for most people, the truth is that our computer can also serve to wake us up every day and start a new workday. Specifically, Windows 10 has a Microsoft application installed by default in the system that allows us to configure our alarms easily and comfortably. We refer to Alarms and Clock, an application that comes pre-installed in the latest version of the Microsoft operating system and we will tell you below how it works and how we can configure it to create our own alarms.

First of all, we must know that although it is a tool that comes pre-installed in Windows 10, it may be that at some point we have been able to uninstall it. In that case, we should know that we can install it again from the Microsoft Store completely free of charge. To open the application on our desktop, all we have to do is type its name in the text box of the taskbar, Alarms and clock.

Once the tool is open, we will see that it has a very simple and intuitive interface to operate. At the top we find the four main options, Alarm, Clock, Timer and Stopwatch. In the central part is where all the information about each of the tools will be displayed, alarms that we have created and have enabled or disabled, clock with the current time and date, countdown of the timer or stopwatch.

At the bottom right, they will appear different icons with corresponding options for each of the tools. In the case of the Alarm, the option to add a new alarm will appear, show the option to select alarms. If we have the Clock tool selected, then the option will appear to add a new clock with a different location from anywhere in the world. For the Timer, the option to add a new one will appear, show the option to select timers or anchor them to the home screen, the same option that is shown for the Stopwatch.

How to set your alarms in Windows 10

To create an alarm, the first thing we have to do is open the application on the desktop and follow the steps shown below.

  • We select the tool Alarm.
  • Click on the icon with the symbol “+” That appears at the bottom right.

  • This will show us a new panel where we can choose the data for our alarm.
  • We select the hour.
  • We give you a Name to the alarm.
  • We indicate whether it is a one-time alarm or we want it to repeat on certain days of the week.
  • We choose the sound for the alarm.
  • Finally, we choose deferral time.
  • If everything is correct, click on the icon save displayed at the bottom right of the tool.

If the alarm is created correctly, we will see how in the central panel within the Alarms section, appears the one that we just created or configured. In this way, we can see each and every one of the alarms created in said panel simply by opening the application on our desktop. From there, we can see the information about each of them, time and repetition, or we can activate or deactivate them at our whim with the simple fact of sliding the switch that appears next to each of them.

If we want to delete any of the created alarms In the Windows 10 tool, all we have to do is click on the icon that appears next to the button that allows us to add a new alarm, and then a box will be shown next to each of the alarms. Next, we check the box of the alarm that we want to delete and then click on the trash can button that is shown in the bottom right of the tool.

