Instagram is one of the most used social networks in our day to day and there are many problems that we find in its use. For example, it is common to see hacked or stolen accounts or insults and harassment on social networks but especially on this one. Whatever it is you need, you can contact Instagram to report users, behaviours, problems … You can do it through the application itself but also with the contact details of the app, etc.

Contacting Instagram is easy but you will not have an immediate response. Even so, most of the problems that arise usually have an answer from the help section of the website itself, so we advise you to consult it before contacting the social network because you will surely enter the solution there.

Contact information

Instagram also provides users with a phone or email that you can contact. In order for them to answer you, it is recommended that you do so in English and that you explain in detail what happened or what you need. In addition, you can also do it through @instagram on Twitter and it is usually more effective than calling or writing an email that will take time to answer.

Twitter account: @Instagram

Email [email protected]

Telephone number: +1 650 543 480 0

Although this is a contact option, it is not the best and there are other specific and most recommended routes If you need to contact Instagram and you don’t know how. You can request help from the application itself, report accounts and users …

Report a problem

Instagram has a help section from the application itself from which you can report a problem or request help. You may well report spam or abuse, send comments or report a problem of any other nature.

From Android

To access from your Android phone you will have to follow these steps:

Open the Instagram application on your mobile phone

Go to your profile

Click on the three lines in the upper right corner

Access the configuration section

Click on “Help” to see the available options

to see the available options Choose “Report a problem”

Here you will find three options Report spam or abuse Post comments Report a problem



Once inside “Report a problem” you can explain in detail what has happened and how. In addition, you can attach screenshots of the application or take photos from the gallery in case you want to be more explicit with the complaint. When you have explained the problem with all possible details, click on “Send”. It is important that be as exhaustive you can for your complaint.

From the computer

From the computer you can also report a problem if you are logged in with your Instagram account and your username and password. It is simple and you will have to explain all the details of the problem and add the files you need.

Go to Instagram.com

Sign in with your user account and password

Open your profile by clicking in the upper right corner, on your photo

Go to the gear icon at the top center of the screen

Click on the icon to access the settings and configuration

Choose the option “Report a problem”

Write what you want and need

Attach a file or screenshot that illustrates the problem

From the iPhone

From your iPhone you will have to follow some steps similar to the previous ones, accessing the help section from the application settings.

Open the application on your iPhone mobile phone

Go to Settings option

Access the Help section

Click on “Report a problem”

Choose if you want to report: Spam or abuse Something doesn’t work General comments Image or video quality problem



Account blocked or deactivated

If your account has been blocked or deactivated by mistake or for some unknown reason, You can contact Instagram to request a review. In case you have breached the community standards you will have nothing to do but if you think it was a mistake and you need to re-enable it, you can try it. If this is your case, you will find a direct link from the Instagram help service

Click on the account link disabled

Fill in the information that asks you Full name Full Instagram user Associated email address What country do you write from

Add a copy of a document verifying that it is you Local business license A tax return An invoice A certificate of incorporation Articles of incorporation Invoice for basic service (for example, water, gas or electricity) Proof of domain name registration Documentation supporting the delivery of an order

Confirm with the consent section

Click on “Send”

You will have to wait for an answer. In the event that it is a personal account and not a company account, you will only need to fill in the first four details: name, username, email and country. The response will take between three or seven days and it is possible that in that Instagram response you must attach a file in which you write a code that you receive by email and thus confirm that it is you and that your account is not being hacked.

Report posts or users

On Instagram, you can report a publication or a user if you think that it violates the rules, without having to contact Instagram to do so.