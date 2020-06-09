How to connect your Airpods to your Apple Watch to listen to music or call

One of the great advantages of Airpods is that allows a fast connection with all the company’s devices, without having to be pairing them every time we want to use them. This is decisive so that they have become the favourites of those who have an iPhone, an iPad, a Mac or an Apple Watch.

So thanks to this function, it is not difficult for us to pick up the phone, put it in a drawer and go to play sports exclusively playing the music on our wrist, either through Apple Music or through Spotify. Of course, pay attention that you have the songs downloaded or otherwise it will not do you any good what we are going to tell you (well, if your Apple Watch is 4G you can do streaming).

We are going to connect the Airpods

When you take your AirPods out of the case you will notice that the connection with the iPhone is carried out automatically so you do not have to do anything to start listening to music or calling someone. Now, what happens when we want to do the same with the Apple Watch? Well, pairing must be forced by hand since the phone has priority over the clock. So we are going to connect the headphones to the smartwatch.

You should know that This process is carried out in much the same way as connecting to the phone. The first thing is to touch the digital crown so that the drawer with all the applications appears. We look for the famous gray gear wheel in the “Settings” and tap on it. In the same way that we would do on the iPhone, we are going to look for the “Bluetooth” section. Once inside you will see all the compatible devices that you have linked to your Apple ID, that is, both your Airpods and those of any other member of the family that has these same helmets.

Connect the Airpods to your Apple Watch.

You are looking for yours and it will appear as “Not connected”. Now you take one (or both) earphones out of the case and put it on your ear. You touch on the Apple Watch screen on your Airpods and, after a few seconds, they will connect to the watch so you can listen to everything that happens on it without having to carry the phone with you. This function is perfect for playing music while we train and leaving the smartphone at home, but also for calling by phone on 4G models that allow us to voice calls independently.